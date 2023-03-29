MOUNT PLEASANT — “Microsoft is coming to Mount Pleasant,” Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot said after he announced Monday night that the tech giant is interested in building a data center campus in the village.

Microsoft is interested in acquiring and developing the land south of Braun Road, north of Highway KR, east of the Canadian Pacific Rail right-of-way and west of 90th Street in Tax Incremental District No. 5.

DeGroot made the announcement after the Village Board met in a closed session.

He said that the village will consider signing an agreement to sell the land to Microsoft when the board reconvenes at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

The Racine County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and vote on the development on April 11 and April 18.

If both boards approve the agreement, Microsoft will purchase 315 acres of land from the village at a cost of just over $50 million by July 31.

Foxconn will receive proceeds from the purchase as a partial reimbursement of net of costs for its original purchase.

“The collaboration with Microsoft and local government demonstrates Foxconn’s partnership with others to further the goals and intentions of creating a science and technology hub,” a statement issued by Foxconn said. “As a result of Foxconn’s presence, Mount Pleasant has undergone a transformation of infrastructure that continues to support potential business cases for additional Foxconn production.

“In Wisconsin, Foxconn has invested over $1 billion, manufactures data servers for tier-1 customers, remains committed to driving its ongoing business operations and is committed to finding new opportunities in response to market demand.”

If the agreement goes through, phase one of Microsoft’s development is scheduled to commence no later than July 2026, according to a news release. A second phase is planned for no later than July 2033.

Other business

In other business, the Village Board:

Approved a new 30-Day Direct Seller Permit for Weedman Lawn Care.

Approved a new Cigarette & Tobacco Products License for Snap’s Restaurant LLC, 2135 Racine St.

Approved a Community Development summer intern position.

