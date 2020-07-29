Mount Pleasant Village Board awards $521,000 lift station improvement contract

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Looking to make significant reconstruction upgrades to a sewage lift station on Highway 32, the Mount Pleasant Village Board Monday night approved the awarding of a $521,000 contract to low bidder August Winter & Sons, of Appleton.

Funds for the project will be taken from the village’s Sewer Utility Fund.

According to Mount Pleasant Village Engineer and Public Works Director Anthony J. Beyer, lift stations are typically found in sanitary sewer collection systems where upstream flows can no longer be conveyed downstream by gravity. The stations pump the incoming flows uphill for a certain distance until they enter a downstream leg of the system that again flows by gravity.

Beyer told the board that the South Lakeshore Lift Station, located on the village’s far southeast side, services approximately 50 homes and is one of the village’s smaller lift stations.

Beyer said the lift station, which is more than 40 years old, is “extremely antiquated” and, as such, “a lot of the replacement parts we would typically need to work on it are obsolete.”