Mount Pleasant Village Board awards $521,000 lift station improvement contract

MOUNT PLEASANT — Looking to make significant reconstruction upgrades to a sewage lift station on Highway 32, the Mount Pleasant Village Board Monday night approved the awarding of a $521,000 contract to low bidder August Winter & Sons, of Appleton.
Funds for the project will be taken from the village’s Sewer Utility Fund.
According to Mount Pleasant Village Engineer and Public Works Director Anthony J. Beyer, lift stations are typically found in sanitary sewer collection systems where upstream flows can no longer be conveyed downstream by gravity. The stations pump the incoming flows uphill for a certain distance until they enter a downstream leg of the system that again flows by gravity.
Beyer told the board that the South Lakeshore Lift Station, located on the village’s far southeast side, services approximately 50 homes and is one of the village’s smaller lift stations.
Beyer said the lift station, which is more than 40 years old, is “extremely antiquated” and, as such, “a lot of the replacement parts we would typically need to work on it are obsolete.”
“We have some pretty bad issues with electrical components and valves that are failing,” he reported. “It’s also our only lift station that actually requires a confined-space entry to work on it, meaning it requires at least two people to do any sort of maintenance or upkeep on the system. So, for a lot of different reasons, it’s a very unsafe environment. It’s overdue to be upgraded and brought up to current standards, like the rest of our stations are.”
A total of four bids were submitted by a 1 p.m. bid closing deadline on July 21. Other bidders included The Wanasek Corp. of the Town of Burlington, $571,073; Staab Construction Corp., Marshfield, $717,000; and Super Excavators Inc., Menomonee Falls, $748,218.
Beyer noted that August Winter & Sons’ bid was 5.6% below the engineer’s estimate set by Donohue & Associates, Inc., Milwaukee.
Disposal of surplus fire apparatus OK’d
Village trustees on Monday also approved a request from South Shore Fire Department Fire Chief Robert Stedman to dispose of two surplus pieces of firefighting apparatus, Engine No. 8, a 2000 Pierce, and Engine Tender 10, a 1994 Sutphen.
With South Shore taking delivery of two new E-One fire trucks from Fire Safety USA last week to replace Engine 8 and Engine 10, both apparatus were taken out of front-line service. Engine 10, a 2005 Pierce, wil be maintained as a reserve engine.
The board’s approval allows the South Shore Fire Department to work with village Finance Director Mike Bonn to dispose of the surplus vehicles. As both Engine 8 and Engine Tender 10 are in need of major repairs, including at least $8,000 in “immediate repairs” for Engine 8 and 26-year-old Engine Tender 10 also in need of “some major repairs,” Stedman noted that the value of both vehicles “is very limited and may actually only be salvage value.”
