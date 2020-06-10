Mount Pleasant Village Board approves new zoning ordinance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Wrapping up an 18-month process, the Mount Pleasant Village Board on Monday, in its first in-person board meeting since COVID-19 spread started, approved a major overhaul revision of the village’s zoning ordinances, which dated to 1972.

Village staffers have worked closely with Lakota Group and Chicago-based Duncan Associates on the revisions, the end product being a 191-page zoning ordinance update document approved Monday.

Mount Pleasant Community Development Director Sam Schultz said Mount Pleasant had undergone massive changes since the zoning ordinances were drafted and put into place 48 years ago, noting the 27,014-resident village had transitioned from a “rural township” into “a growing community that’s one of the 30 largest … in the State of Wisconsin.”

Kirk Bishop, a principal with Duncan Associates, appeared before the board to discuss the simplified and more user-friendly zoning ordinance revisions, which provide a much clearer organizational framework, simplified zoning districts, minimized conditional uses and overlay districts, a straightforward use table with corresponding definitions, unified development regulations, simplified administration procedures and an increased use of graphics.