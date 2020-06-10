Mount Pleasant Village Board approves new zoning ordinance

MOUNT PLEASANT — Wrapping up an 18-month process, the Mount Pleasant Village Board on Monday, in its first in-person board meeting since COVID-19 spread started, approved a major overhaul revision of the village’s zoning ordinances, which dated to 1972.
Village staffers have worked closely with Lakota Group and Chicago-based Duncan Associates on the revisions, the end product being a 191-page zoning ordinance update document approved Monday.
Mount Pleasant Community Development Director Sam Schultz said Mount Pleasant had undergone massive changes since the zoning ordinances were drafted and put into place 48 years ago, noting the 27,014-resident village had transitioned from a “rural township” into “a growing community that’s one of the 30 largest … in the State of Wisconsin.”
Kirk Bishop, a principal with Duncan Associates, appeared before the board to discuss the simplified and more user-friendly zoning ordinance revisions, which provide a much clearer organizational framework, simplified zoning districts, minimized conditional uses and overlay districts, a straightforward use table with corresponding definitions, unified development regulations, simplified administration procedures and an increased use of graphics.
Bishop expressed confidence in the revised zoning ordinances, calling it a “comprehensive soup to nuts overhaul” that “positions the village well going into the future in terms of a reorganized set of regulations that will be durable over time.
“We believe we’ve vetted this pretty carefully … to road-test this thing,” he said. “We’re highly confident you’re not gonna hit any speed bumps right out of the gate.”
Village Board President Dave DeGroot, who conceded the current zoning ordinance document is “not a fun read for either the seasoned property developer or for the homeowner,” praised the “better and more transparent” revised zoning ordinances.
DeGroot also was appreciative of the computer-friendly qualities of the revised zoning ordinances, which are indexable and hot-linked for easy online navigation “in a 2020-ish way” that the current static PDF zoning ordinances are not.
Village Board Trustee Ram Bhatia praised the new zoning ordinances for being sensitive to “local values and concerns” and working in sync with the village’s future land use plan, adding that the revised ordinances “should serve the village for the next 40, 50 years.”
Bishop told the Village Board that a key element will be for the village to continually maintain its zoning ordinances on 5-year and 10-year cycles “to ensure they’re always meeting your needs” as “new issues arise … in a fast-changing world.”
Other news
In other developments, Mount Pleasant Village Board members on Monday unanimously approved:
- An $88,355 contract with Milwaukee-based Outdoor Lighting Construction Co., Inc. for installation of a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon system for the Pike River Pedestrian Pathway crossing with Durand Avenue (Highway 11). Discussions between the village and WisDOT led to the agreement that if the village were to fund construction and installation of the PHB system, WisDOT would agree to take over ownership and maintenance of the PHB system, while the village would maintain pavement markings.
- An electric distribution agreement with Milwaukee-based We Energies for permanent utility easement over village-owned land along Braun Road for the installation of a transformer and overhead electrical wires to serve the village’s Braun Road Water Pumping Station.
- The allocation of $16,000 to cover the cost of the South Shore Fire Department’s recent purchase of a HaloFogger portable disinfectant system to disinfect the department’s ambulances. The unit is housed at Station 9. The HaloFogger can be used to disinfect a multitude of surfaces, ranging from vehicles to small rooms.
- A resolution directing village staff to begin discussions with representatives of the Village of Caledonia and Racine County to negotiate an agreement for the county to take over management, oversight and administration of Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park. The park’s ownership and name would remain unchanged. The park was dedicated in 1950 to Mount Pleasant and Caledonia veterans who served in World War II and the Korean War.
- A preliminary subdivision plat application for 78-lot Savanna Grove, owned by the Jeffrey A. and Vicki J. Sell Trust. The lots would range from 6,219 square feet and 11,284 square feet in size and would connect to Lathrop Avenue by a new east-west road, Savanna Lane, and connect to the north via Pennington and Farmington lanes.
- A multi-family certified survey map application from Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc. for a mixed-use residential/commercial development. The existing parcel would be subdivided into three lots of 22.6, 4.9 and 9.4 acres and connect to Braun Road via a new north-south road. A 280-unit multi-family project is planned for the 22.6 and 4.9 acre parcels, with the 9.4-acre parcel reserved for future development.
- A preliminary subdivision plat for Racine-based Graceland, LLC’s 22-lot Christina Estates Addition No. 1, which would connect to Foxrun Lane and Emmersten Rd. via a new east-west road, Christina Lane.
- A certified survey map application for Greendale-based 4526 Northwestern I LLC, which is seeking to subdivided its existing parcel into three lots totaling 5.8, 2.0 and 2.2 acres, with the lots connecting to Green Bay Rd. (State Hwy. 31) via an east-west ingress-egress easement. The applicant plans the development of a Culver’s restaurant on the 2-acre lot, which fronts Northwestern Ave. (State Hwy. 38), with the other two lots reserved for future development.
- A major amendment site/building/operation plan application for Foxconn’s FEWI Development Corp. to modify its existing site plan to add a prefabricated 25x56-foot FoxMOD Modular Data Center to the south side of its entry drive.
