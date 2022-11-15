Mount Pleasant Village Board approves new tax increment district

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Village Board approved TID No. 7 Monday, a $59.65 million tax increment district that aims to help fund a new mixed-use development in a proposed 510-acre district.
During the Village Board meeting Monday, the Mount Pleasant Village Board voted unanimously to approve TID No. 7, following its recommended approval in a Community Development Authority meeting on Oct. 24.
TID No. 7 would encompass approximately 510 acres located between Washington Avenue, Spring Street, Highway V and East Frontage Road in the Interstate 94 corridor. While the village has approved the TID, it must still be approved by overlapping taxing entities: the Racine County Board, Racine Unified School Board and the Gateway Technical College Board of Trustees. Nov. 29 could also see the potential approval of the TID by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Joint Review Board.
A potential development would be yet another housing development for the village, including "Leo Living," a 49-acre 374-unit moderate-density rental development. Within the 510 acres, the village plans 264 acres would be taken up by commercial development and another 115 by additional residences.
Mount Pleasant plans to close its first four TIDs in the next 8 years:
TID No. 1 in 2026. TID No. 2 in 2028. TID No. 3 in 2030. TID No. 4 in 2027.
The village expects the closure of those TIDs will also lower the village’s tax rate, which after the approval of the 2023 budget in the same meeting will be at $6.26, the lowest it has been for the village in 13 years, when it was $5.83 in 2010.
The village's total expenditures for the projects within TID No. 7 would be $59.65 million on project costs, $42.5 million of which will go to infrastructure improvements on streets, water systems, stormwater and park/bike paths.
TID No. 7 is a 20-year TID, but is projected to generate sufficient tax increment to pay all project costs within its first 13 years of the allowable 20.
In photos: Voters hit the polls on Election Day in Mount Pleasant and Caledonia
Jennifer Rydner
Jennifer Rydner submits her ballot during midterm elections at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church,
1700 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant.
Alex Rodriguez
Mary Beth Johnson
Mary Beth Johnson submits her ballot during midterm elections at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant.
Alex Rodriguez
Poll worker
Poll worker Cindy Clemens, left, assists Christopher Kilb in getting his ballot during midterm elections at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant.
Alex Rodriguez
Fixing creases
From left, chief election inspector Amanda Bengston and poll workers Jane Fuller and Bev Kaprelian inspect a ballot collecting machine during midterm elections at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant.
Alex Rodriguez
Next generation
Kennedy Landreman holds up a voting sticker she received from her mom Tuesday during midterm elections at Mount Pleasant Village Hall,
8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.
Alex Rodriguez
Bring a buddy!
Mark, left, and Leslie Maj turn in their ballots Tuesday during midterm elections at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.
Alex Rodriguez
Don't forget your sticker!
Chief Election Inspector Joyce Gregg, left, hands Leslie Maj her sticker after turning in her ballot Tuesday during midterm elections at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.
Alex Rodriguez
Sign here
Krisitin Althoff, left, finishes the sign-in process to get her ballot with the help of poll worker Paula Kalke Tuesday during midterm elections at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.
Alex Rodriguez
Kristin Althoff
Alex Rodriguez
Teamwork
Poll workers Barb VanderLeest, left, and Emily Lemke assist Virginia and Cheyenne Herek with getting their ballots Tuesday during midterm elections at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.
Alex Rodriguez
Poll worker Deb Lees
Alex Rodriguez
Line of voters
A line of voters wait to check in at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Waiting in line
Voters wait in line to check in before voting at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Rachel Kubik
Poll watcher
Poll watcher Michael Kania watches over operations at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Voter checks in
A voter checks in at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Voters hit the booths
Voters hit the booths at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Art Hansen
Art Hansen, right, works the ballot machine at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Voters sign in
Voters sign in at the Caledonia Public Works building, 6922 Nicholson Road, Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Getting the ballot
A voter picks up a blank ballot at the Caledonia Public Works building, 6922 Nicholson Road, Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Caledonia Public Works
Caledonia residents vote at the Caledonia Public Works building, 6922 Nicholson Road, Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Cathy Jacyna
Election worker Cathy Jacyna cuts "I voted!" stickers off a roll to hand to voters at the Caledonia Public Works building, 6922 Nicholson Road, Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Cathy Jacyna gives sticker
Election worker Cathy Jacyna hands a sticker to a voter casting his ballot at the Caledonia Public Works building, 6922 Nicholson Road, Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Casting the ballot
Election workers Bev Mueller, left, and Cathy Jacyna assist a voter casting her ballot at the Caledonia Public Works building, 6922 Nicholson Road, Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Voters sign in
Voters sign in at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie St., Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Voters sign in
Voters sign in at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie St., Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Voters sign in
Voters sign in at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie St., Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Caledonia resident votes
A Caledonia resident votes at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie St., Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Caledonia residents
Caledonia residents vote at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie St., Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Caledonia resident
A Caledonia resident casts his vote at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie St., Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Bake sale
The Rev. Avedis Kalayjian assists a voter perusing the bake sale table at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie St., Caledonia, on Election Day on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Photo ID is required
A sign warns voters a photo ID is required as election workers Kathy Brandman and Brandon Danner look on at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Road, Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Election workers
Election workers behind the table, from left, Kathy Brandman, Brandon Danner and a woman who declined to identify herself assist voters at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Road, Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Election workers behind the table
Election workers behind the table, from left, Brandon Danner, Jeanne Andrewski and a woman who declined to identify herself assist voters at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Road, Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Working a table
Chief election inspector Jeanne Andrewski and election workers Sharon Kister and Connie Runge work a table at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Road, Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Caledonia residents
Caledonia residents vote at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Road, Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Caledonia resident
A Caledonia resident votes at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Road, Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Caledonia residents
Caledonia residents vote at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Road, Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
Monica Bissen
Poll worker Monica Bissen, right, works with absentee ballots as a voter inserts her ballot at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Road, Caledonia, on Tuesday.
Rachel Kubik
