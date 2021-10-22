Mount Pleasant village administrator elected to League of Wisconsin Municipalities leadership role

MOUNT PLEASANT — Maureen Murphy, village administrator for Mount Pleasant, has been elected as the First Vice President of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.
The nomination was made Wednesday afternoon in Green Bay at the League's 123rd Annual Conference Business Meeting.
"It is a great honor to be nominated as 1st Vice President of this pre-eminent government service organization," Murphy stated.
The League was created in 1898 "to help Wisconsin cities and villages share ideas and learn from one another, to train and provide information to the people elected and appointed to govern those cities and villages, and to advocate on their behalf with the Wisconsin Legislature, Governor and state agencies," according to its website.
The League is comprised of over 600 members, including Mount Pleasant. It represents both rural and metropolitan areas of Wisconsin.
"Throughout my career, the League has been my go-to source for all things government. In governments throughout Wisconsin, most everyone knows Jerry, Curt, Claire and Gail and the entire fabulous staff at the League," Murphy said. "We just had a 'first time in government' Trustee elected last April and my first piece of advice was to go to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities' website and sign up for a training session and check out the FAQ section too."
Murphy has over 25 years of leadership in roles as the county administrator in Door County, village administrator in the Village of Slinger, assistant administrator in Mequon, a department head in Washington County and an executive staff member in Milwaukee County.
"Murphy is an experienced leader who has been an active member of the League, sharing solutions and advocating for positive change, attending trainings and conferences as well as serving on the League's Advocacy Team," according to a release.
