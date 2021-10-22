Mount Pleasant village administrator elected to League of Wisconsin Municipalities leadership role

MOUNT PLEASANT — Maureen Murphy, village administrator for Mount Pleasant, has been elected as the First Vice President of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.

The nomination was made Wednesday afternoon in Green Bay at the League's 123rd Annual Conference Business Meeting.

"It is a great honor to be nominated as 1st Vice President of this pre-eminent government service organization," Murphy stated.

The League was created in 1898 "to help Wisconsin cities and villages share ideas and learn from one another, to train and provide information to the people elected and appointed to govern those cities and villages, and to advocate on their behalf with the Wisconsin Legislature, Governor and state agencies," according to its website.

The League is comprised of over 600 members, including Mount Pleasant. It represents both rural and metropolitan areas of Wisconsin.