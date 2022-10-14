MOUNT PLEASANT — In a unanimous 7-0 vote, Mount Pleasant’s Village Board of Trustees amended its ordinances to clarify that police have the power to take and impound pets deemed a danger to residents.

Tensions were evident at the Mount Pleasant Village Board Meeting on Monday evening, which commenced less than a day after The Journal Times published an article detailing the village’s handling of a “vicious” dog case. In that case, “Coco,” a 1-year-old female pit corso, escaped its owner’s property on Aug. 31, bit two women and was allowed to stay at its owner’s property for more than another month — until after Coco escaped again Oct. 1, reportedly chased a man, and was impounded by the village less than a week later.

Coco and other dogs had reportedly escaped their home repeatedly for more than a year prior to Aug. 31.

The village is now threatening to have the dog put down, but the village attorney said it will give up that threat if the owner — Angelica Lugo — promised never to keep animals on her property again.

At the outset of Monday’s meeting, Marianne Grady, a neighbor of Coco’s owner, said “I just have a question: after reading the big article in today’s (The) Journal Times, you’re talking about — under an agreement, Coco may not be put down. So, what will happen to the dog? If it’s not put down? Where will it go? Do we have any idea?”

Lugo is expected to appear for a municipal court hearing on Monday, Oct. 17, regarding her dogs, numerous tickets and whether Coco will be put down.

“It’s pending in court, so, it’s hard to say,” Village Attorney Christopher Smith told Grady. “My prediction and belief is that the dog will either be put down or relinquished into the custody of the Humane Society — who may decide to put it down regardless, or rehabilitate the dog — but it (Coco) would never go back to where it was (at Lugo’s home). That’s my belief. But again, I don’t have a crystal ball … A judge can decide what the judge is going to do (and) we don’t have control over that.”

Kelly Gallaher, a frequent critic of Mount Pleasant government, presented a petition to the village on Sept. 26 with about 60 signatures from village residents seeking an amendment to the village’s dangerous animal laws.

“Our amendment request was simple and straightforward,” Gallaher said. “We asked for three things: 1. The authority by the police chief to impound or seize any animal running at large; 2. The authority by the police chief to issue an order declaring an animal as dangerous, triggering the removal of the animal from the village within five days or be impounded; and 3. Authority by the police chief to impound a declared dangerous animal during the investigative and/or appeal process.

“These requests are similar to ordinance authority found in neighboring communities,” namely Sturtevant and the City of Racine.

However, Gallaher and others later learned, the police department already had the ability to impound a dog running at large. But officers appeared to have been unaware of the law.

According to body camera video, upon responding to the Aug. 31 biting incident, Officer Casey Smith told another officer as he was filling out paperwork related to the incident, “What all does the village do with these? No matter what, we’re going to have to send this to the village … but who do we even send it to?”

Had officers impounded the dog faster, Gallaher said, “my neighbors, Ann Kulas and Jenny Willems, might never have been mauled.

“If the police chief had the authority to declare and impound a dangerous animal during the investigative process,” Gallaher continued, “we wouldn’t have all lived in fear of another attack — which of course came, on Oct. 1; just like we said it would.”

Gallaher alleged the new village ordinance is not strong enough nor is it clear enough. “While the guidelines and punishment in tonight’s proposed ordinance for harboring a vicious animal have been strengthened, who determines an animal is vicious? It does not say,” she said.

Smith disagreed.

“I do feel for the people that were bit, and everyone else in that neighborhood,” Smith said, “so I tried to give this very high priority on the ‘to do’ list here. And I know that the Village Board supported that effort. I’ve had numerous conversations with the people that were bit. And they were thankful for everything that’s been going on as far as the village assisting as much as we can here. I think this is a better ordinance, certainly (better) than what we had. It allows a lot more flexibility for the police chief to hold an animal — to actually euthanize an animal without even a court order.”

The ordinance approved Monday defines what a vicious animal is — primarily by stating it is “Any animal that, when unprovoked, attacks, bites or injures a human being, pet, companion animal or livestock on either public or private property” — although the ordinance does not explicitly state who makes the decision that a specific animal is now labeled as “vicious.”

The village’s now-updated dog ordinance is likely to be updated again before the year is over with more clarifications.

“I believe that we have gone … above what we really thought would be a simple rewrite,” Trustee No. 3 Nancy Washburn said Monday. “We have retooled the whole ordinance to make sure that state statutes are involved, to make sure that our local police department has immediate ability — upon the call of the complaints — to take that dog … We feel we have done a very good job of protecting the public.”

Out of order Village Board President Dave DeGroot verbally sparred with Kelly Gallaher during Monday’s meeting, as the two have done at many meetings in the past few years. Upon learning that the draft of the ordinance she had read the week prior had been amended before it was voted on by the Village Board, she spoke as deliberations went on, asserting community members should have had time to review the revised proposal. DeGroot retorted: “That's enough. You had your five minutes to speak on this, over a three-minute period. And now this is in front of the board. We are deliberating; knock it off. I'm not going to recognize you. So no, you can't speak. This is my neighborhood too. I'm not going to recognize you. You've already spoken.” When Gallaher attempted to speak once again, DeGroot cut her off and quipped, “This is not a town hall meeting. This is a village meaning; we play by different rules.” Under local law, members of the public may have up to three minutes to speak at the outset of Village Board meetings, and may only speak thereafter when recognized by the board.

“Our police chief made it clear to us that he is very confident in being able to control and manage any kind of a vicious animal problem in our community immediately — and with force if need be,” Village President Dave DeGroot said.