Mount Pleasant trustees deny liquor license application for Fried Cuisine & Neighborhood Liquor

MOUNT PLEASANT — Casting a unanimous Monday night vote, the Mount Pleasant Village Board denied a Class B liquor license application submitted by Fares, LLC’s Fried Cuisine & Neighborhood Liquor, 2135 Racine St. The license was sought for dine-in on-premise consumption at a 4-table dining area inside the store.
Fares, LLC was incorporated as a Wisconsin corporation in June 2020. The business has been open for operation for just under a month.
Board addressed
Mount Pleasant Police Department Community Oriented Policing (COP) Officer Rachel Gardinier, who serves at the department’s Lakeside COP House, 2237 Mead St., told trustees that she had been approached by a number of area residents opposed to the Fares, LLC liquor license application, citing a variety of concerns including limited parking and littering.
Gardinier also noted that Fried Cuisine & Neighborhood Liquor lies approximately 130 feet from a church, well within the state’s 300-foot exclusionary zone for liquor licensing.
“They’ve expressed they don’t want it,” Gardiner said of opposition by area residents to Fares’ liquor license application.
Village Attorney Christopher R. Smith noted that Wisconsin state statutes say Class B liquor licenses should not be issued for establishments “within 300 feet of a church,” adding that municipalities “have the ability per state statutes to waive that.”
Two neighboring Racine Street residents, Donna Swift and Maria Ramos, appeared before the Village Board to register their objections to Fares’ liquor license application. Longstanding problems in the neighborhood cited by Swift and Ramos included littering, loitering, shootings and parking problems. Concerns were also raised about the store’s proximity to a church across the street.
Concerns were also raised regarding Fried Cuisine’s proximity to a church across the street and the number of existing restaurants, bars and markets in the area selling alcohol.
Said Swift, “I cannot see this, another in our neighborhood selling beer. We have enough.”
Added Ramos, “I disagree with having more liquor. Why bring more liquor? It’s just gonna cause problems. We can’t do this. We just don’t agree…”
Fares makes case for approval
Salem Fares appeared before the Village Board of Trustees to make his case for approving his liquor license application, saying problems elsewhere in the area were not a reflection on his business operations or his immediate Racine Street neighborhood.
Support Local Journalism
“Honestly, I don’t see that we’re being treated fair for Fares LLC … I don’t see how we could be penalized for somebody else,” Fares said of opposition to his application, disputing concerns raised regarding littering, loitering and parking, saying there were “no issues whatsoever” in his immediate Racine Street neighborhood and that the area was regularly monitored by Mount Pleasant Police.
“How can we be opposed for what somebody else did … I could have brought half of the neighbors for supporters, but Fares LLC chose not to … It’s a small 4-table restaurant … None of the alcohol that we serve at the tables will ever leave the premises. It’s a glass of wine, a daiquiri, a margarita, with a meal. We’re in for the neighborhood. We’ve invested ... We’ve spared no effort … We are doing our part … All we are asking is that the community be allowed to come in and enjoy a glass of wine with a meal. That’s it. Nothing more. Nothing less.”
Board airs concerns, votes to deny
Trustee Ram Bhatia referenced the state statute raised by Smith as one consideration for the board in making a decision.
Other concerns circled around the small size of Fried Cuisine’s 4-table dining area.
“As much as I’m always in favor of businesses expanding … this doesn’t look like a restaurant, it’s more like a grocery store…,” he said. “The sign says it’s a food mart … I’m not in favor of a license.”
Village President Dave DeGroot also raised concerns about the restaurant’s small size, particularly in light of the village’s limited pool of Class B liquor licenses.
“My observation is a Class B liquor license is a license to serve alcohol — tap beer, mixed drinks, whatnot,” he said. “My struggle with this is that we’ve got four tables. Class B liquor licenses are dear. We are limited by the state as far as how many of those we have to issue. We always have to strike a balance between issuing the license and the fitness of purpose for that license, and with four tables that causes me a little bit of problem issuing this license, so for that reason I’m not a big fan of this. A liquor license for four tables, I have a struggle with that.”
Moved by Trustee Anna Marie Clausen and seconded by Trustee John Hewett, the board cast a 7-0 vote to deny Fares’ liquor license application.
Interviewed immediately following the denial of his application, Fares told The Journal Times that the village board’s denial “was not fair at all,” saying he would possibly be referring the denial to his attorney for review.
Other licensing
In other action at Monday’s meeting, Mount Pleasant Village Board trustees:
- Unanimously approved issuance of a Class A liquor license application tendered by Jini Hospitality, LLC for Super 8, 1150 Oakes Rd. Jini Hospitality is planning to sell alcoholic beverages from a 200-square-foot cooler behind the front desk.
- Cast a 6-1 vote approving a cigarette and tobacco license for Fares, LLC for Fried Cuisine and Neighborhood Liquor, 2135 Racine St., with Trustee John Hewitt opposed. Sales of cigarettes and tobacco will be over-the-counter.
- Unanimously approved issuance of a massage establishment license for Zenful Healing, LLC at 5605 Washington Ave., Suite 1. Owner Jennifer D. Koleta is a licensed massage therapist, previously serving as an independent contractor for Bodywise Fitness & Spa in Kenosha, Racine’s Partners in Design, and Iron Horse Hotel in Milwaukee.
"Class B liquor licenses are dear. We are limited by the state as far as how many of those we have to issue ... A liquor license for four tables, I have a struggle with that.”
Village President Dave DeGroot
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.