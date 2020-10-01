Mount Pleasant trustees deny liquor license application for Fried Cuisine & Neighborhood Liquor

“How can we be opposed for what somebody else did … I could have brought half of the neighbors for supporters, but Fares LLC chose not to … It’s a small 4-table restaurant … None of the alcohol that we serve at the tables will ever leave the premises. It’s a glass of wine, a daiquiri, a margarita, with a meal. We’re in for the neighborhood. We’ve invested ... We’ve spared no effort … We are doing our part … All we are asking is that the community be allowed to come in and enjoy a glass of wine with a meal. That’s it. Nothing more. Nothing less.”

Board airs concerns, votes to deny

Trustee Ram Bhatia referenced the state statute raised by Smith as one consideration for the board in making a decision.

Other concerns circled around the small size of Fried Cuisine’s 4-table dining area.

“As much as I’m always in favor of businesses expanding … this doesn’t look like a restaurant, it’s more like a grocery store…,” he said. “The sign says it’s a food mart … I’m not in favor of a license.”

Village President Dave DeGroot also raised concerns about the restaurant’s small size, particularly in light of the village’s limited pool of Class B liquor licenses.