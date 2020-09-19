Mount Pleasant trustees approve withdrawal from CRCHD

MOUNT PLEASANT — On the heels of similar moves in Sturtevant and Caledonia, the Mount Pleasant Village Board has approved withdrawal from the Central Racine County Health Department in favor of joining a consolidated health department under the jurisdiction of Racine County.
Among Wisconsin’s 72 counties, Racine County is one of a handful to not have a county-run health department. The CRCHD, based at 10005 Northwestern Ave. in Caledonia, serves 14 Racine County municipalities: the city and town of Burlington, Caledonia, Dover, Mount Pleasant, North Bay, Norway, Raymond, Rochester, Sturtevant, Union Grove, Yorkville and the village and town of Waterford.
The City of Racine Health Department serves Racine, Wind Point and Elmwood Park.
Sturtevant trustees voted to withdraw from the CRCHD on Sept. 1 and their Caledonia counterparts followed suit on Sept. 8.
Operating as a Level III public health department, CRCHD employs 30 and earned national accreditation from the Public Health Accreditation Board earlier this year.
Prior to a decentralization push in the 1990s that resulted in the creation of CRCHD, the City of Racine Health Department and the Western Racine County Health Department, Racine County operated a full county health department. The Western Racine County Health Department, which served municipalities west of Interstate 94, was consolidated into CRCHD in 2015.
First step
In board discussions, Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy recapped an Aug. 24 presentation to the Committee of the Whole by CRCHD Health Officer Margaret Gesner and Racine County Human Services Director Hope Otto regarding “the possibility of moving from a contracted Central Racine County Health Department to a county department … within Racine County government.”
“This is the first step that’s before you, that we send a letter to all parties involved that we would like to withdraw from the Central Racine County contracted service and begin the process to join a consolidated Racine County Health Department,” Murphy explained. “There will be an inter-municipal agreement that will need to be negotiated. And also, finally, we will need to address our municipal ordinances sometime in the next few years. It’s anticipated that the process will take us through January 2022."
Letter sent
In the wake of Monday’s unanimous vote, Mount Pleasant Village President David DeGroot sent a Sept. 15 letter to CRCHD member municipalities, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Gesner, the Racine County Board of Health, and the Racine County Board announcing the board’s Sept. 14 decision to withdraw from CRCHD.
“Consolidating health services currently provided by the Central Racine County Health Department into a single county health department through an equitable cost allocation will enhance public health, improve coordination of response to community health needs and health problems, and maximize efficiency of public resources,” DeGroot wrote. “To that end, the Village of Mount Pleasant supports the establishment of the Racine County Health Department.”
