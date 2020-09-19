Mount Pleasant trustees approve withdrawal from CRCHD

First step

In board discussions, Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy recapped an Aug. 24 presentation to the Committee of the Whole by CRCHD Health Officer Margaret Gesner and Racine County Human Services Director Hope Otto regarding “the possibility of moving from a contracted Central Racine County Health Department to a county department … within Racine County government.”

“This is the first step that’s before you, that we send a letter to all parties involved that we would like to withdraw from the Central Racine County contracted service and begin the process to join a consolidated Racine County Health Department,” Murphy explained. “There will be an inter-municipal agreement that will need to be negotiated. And also, finally, we will need to address our municipal ordinances sometime in the next few years. It’s anticipated that the process will take us through January 2022."

Letter sent

In the wake of Monday’s unanimous vote, Mount Pleasant Village President David DeGroot sent a Sept. 15 letter to CRCHD member municipalities, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Gesner, the Racine County Board of Health, and the Racine County Board announcing the board’s Sept. 14 decision to withdraw from CRCHD.

“Consolidating health services currently provided by the Central Racine County Health Department into a single county health department through an equitable cost allocation will enhance public health, improve coordination of response to community health needs and health problems, and maximize efficiency of public resources,” DeGroot wrote. “To that end, the Village of Mount Pleasant supports the establishment of the Racine County Health Department.”

