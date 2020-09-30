Mount Pleasant trustees approve entering into amended for Memorial Park operations

MOUNT PLEASANT — On a split 6-1 vote, Mount Pleasant Village Board Trustees on Monday approved entering into an amended agreement with the Village of Caledonia for the operation of 55-acre Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, which has long jointly owned and managed by both villages.
Voting in opposition was Trustee Sonny Haven, who served as the Mount Pleasant representative on the three-member Joint Park Transition Commission which also included Caledonia representative Tom Weatherston and resident-at-large member Joshua Sopzcak.
“I don’t think it’s the right thing to do,” Havn said. “I’m outvoted and that’s OK … As long as Caledonia is upfront with our accounting of unspent funds proposed for capital improvement projects that they intend to do, I won’t have any issue with it. I still think it (the agreement) should have stayed the way it was, but so be it.”
Trustee Anna Marie Clausen cast a “reluctant aye” in support of the amended agreement.
Caledonia gives approval
On Sept. 8, Village of Caledonia trustees unanimously approved negotiating an amended agreement with Mount Pleasant, with Caledonia assuming operational responsibility of Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, dedicated in 1952 and located in the southern portion of Caledonia at 9614 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K) in the Franksville section of Caledonia.
Caledonia already handles fiscal operations for the park, which was established by public fundraising and dedicated to veterans of World War II and the Korean War.
Facilities at the park, also known as Franksville Park, include a league softball diamond, two basketball hoops, four soccer fields, a playfield, a playground, two sandlot softball diamonds, two tennis courts, sand volleyball courts, the Kids Connection playground, horseshoe pits, informal and group picnic areas and shelters, and restrooms.
County 'not interested'
Past issues around management operation at Memorial Park paved the way for the amended agreement according to Mount Pleasant Village Board President Dave DeGroot.
“Because of some issues we had, as a jointly-managed park we came to the conclusion that it’s best that one or the other of us, or somebody else, manages it,” DeGroot told The Journal Times following the meeting. “There had been some discussions with Racine County. At this point they’re not interested. It’s kind of falling to Caledonia to take on the management of the park as operations manager. It’s still jointly owned by Mount Pleasant and Caledonia. The name isn’t changing. There just has to be somebody in charge of it and at this point we’re gonna let Caledonia have that opportunity. We’ll be watching from afar and we’re assuming they’re gonna do fine with it and we’ll see as it goes forward.”
A Racine County Circuit County case is ongoing regarding allegations of embezzlement by former park director Jim Svoboda, an ex-co-chairman of Kraut Music Fest.
Fill dirt purchase agreement approved
In other news Monday, Mount Pleasant trustees unanimously approved a fill dirt purchase agreement. The Village of Mount Pleasant has approximately 500,000 cubic yards of fill dirt on a village-owned site at 7600 County Line Road and, under the agreement, would sell to Oak Creek-based Edgerton Contractors, Inc. at the rate of $1 per cubic yard.
Edgerton is required to pay the village a $10,000 deposit before taking possession of any fill from the fill site. Once Edgerton takes possession of no more than 10,000 yards of fill, Edgerton will make monthly payments to the village based on the amount of fill taken from the site.
According to Mount Pleasant Public Works Director and Village Engineer Anthony J. Beyer, the fill site located just off Highway KR has been used to store the soils removed from about one mile of the Pike River corridor immediately to the east as part of a joint project between the village and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Village Foxconn Project Director Claude Lois said proceeds from the “buck a yard” fill dirt purchase agreement will be deposited into the village’s Stormwater Account.
