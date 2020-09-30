Mount Pleasant trustees approve entering into amended for Memorial Park operations

County 'not interested'

“Because of some issues we had, as a jointly-managed park we came to the conclusion that it’s best that one or the other of us, or somebody else, manages it,” DeGroot told The Journal Times following the meeting. “There had been some discussions with Racine County. At this point they’re not interested. It’s kind of falling to Caledonia to take on the management of the park as operations manager. It’s still jointly owned by Mount Pleasant and Caledonia. The name isn’t changing. There just has to be somebody in charge of it and at this point we’re gonna let Caledonia have that opportunity. We’ll be watching from afar and we’re assuming they’re gonna do fine with it and we’ll see as it goes forward.”