Mount Pleasant trustees approve 2021 budget, leave mill rate unchanged

“I agree with the administrator (Murphy) that we keep the levy the same, especially considering that we have … increases in the fees…,” Bhatia said. “I’m very pleased we are keeping the tax rate the same … and presenting a responsible budget to the community…”

“As a taxpayer, I would thank you,” said Murphy.

Retiring Village Board trustee Sonny Havn, a veteran of 25 Mount Pleasant budget cycles, praised the work of Murphy, Bonn and other village staff members on the 2021 budget. While expressing personal “heartburn” concerns with a few budget line items, including the late addition of $175,000 for capital improvements to pave West Road from Washington Avenue (Highway 20) north to the Mount Pleasant Compost Site, Havn said it wasn’t enough to scuttle his support for the village’s 2021 budget proposal.

“It’s a good budget, a fair budget to the people out there,” Havn said. “I don’t think the citizens can ask for anything more than that.”

Mount Pleasant Village President David DeGroot noted that the ongoing pandemic made budgeting for 2021 a challenging endeavor for the village.