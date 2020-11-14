Mount Pleasant trustees approve 2021 budget, leave mill rate unchanged

MOUNT PLEASANT — The property tax mill rate will hold steady in Mount Pleasant: Trustees have adopted the village’s balanced 2021 budget and set the property tax levy mill rate at an unchanged $6.64 per $1,000 of assessed value.
A total of $20,640,800 will be levied and assessed upon taxable property in the village.
“This (budget) proposes no change in the mill rate as far as the Mount Pleasant portion of your taxes go,” said Finance Director Michael Bonn, noting a $200,000 Mount Pleasant home would continue to be assessed $1,328 in village property taxes.
Added Village Administrator Maureen Murphy: “We got clear direction from you that’s what you would like to do … Keep the tax rate the same as last year…”
Providing trustees with a brief “10,000 foot level” overview of the village’s “balanced” $22,990,585 general operating budget for 2021, a 1.78%, $402,901 increase over the current budget, Bonn said Mount Pleasant’s net general fund balance is projected to hold steady at $7,853,821.
“This will give us a 35% fund balance and our policy here at the village is 20%, so that’s tracking very well,” Bonn said.
In board discussions, keeping Mount Pleasant’s mill rate unchanged was a priority for Trustee Ram Bhatia, given the sewer and ambulance fee increases on the evening’s agenda.
“I agree with the administrator (Murphy) that we keep the levy the same, especially considering that we have … increases in the fees…,” Bhatia said. “I’m very pleased we are keeping the tax rate the same … and presenting a responsible budget to the community…”
“As a taxpayer, I would thank you,” said Murphy.
Retiring Village Board trustee Sonny Havn, a veteran of 25 Mount Pleasant budget cycles, praised the work of Murphy, Bonn and other village staff members on the 2021 budget. While expressing personal “heartburn” concerns with a few budget line items, including the late addition of $175,000 for capital improvements to pave West Road from Washington Avenue (Highway 20) north to the Mount Pleasant Compost Site, Havn said it wasn’t enough to scuttle his support for the village’s 2021 budget proposal.
“It’s a good budget, a fair budget to the people out there,” Havn said. “I don’t think the citizens can ask for anything more than that.”
Mount Pleasant Village President David DeGroot noted that the ongoing pandemic made budgeting for 2021 a challenging endeavor for the village.
“2020 has been a very challenging year,” DeGroot said. “To budget for 2021 when we don’t have all the answers yet for 2020 … there’s some analysis that goes into it, but it’s still a little bit of a dark art as well. I think that we’ve got ourselves bracketed in as best as we can and I look forward to making the budget work for next year. It’s a responsible budget.”
Sewer service charges to increase
Looking to increase revenue streams to better cover increasing operational costs and planned capital projects for sewer utilities in the village, Mount Pleasant village trustees on Monday approved an increase in sewer service charges in 2021.
Support Local Journalism
The fee increase proposal was approved by the Mount Pleasant Sewer Commission on Sept. 9 and forwarded to the village board for review and possible action.
Director of Public Works and Village Engineer Anthony J. Beyer told the board Monday that the proposed fee increase was supported by a sewer rate study performed by Roseville, Minn,-based public financial advising.
“They (Ehlers) incorporated our current operating and debt obligations, as well as the planned capital projects we have coming up in the next five years, and the result of that rate study recommended an approximate rate increase of $6 per quarter or about 24, 25 dollars a year for a typical single-family home,” Beyer said, noting that the utility has not raised its rates since 2014. “We’ve got some pretty big-ticket items coming up and I certainly support and recommend that we make this increase at this time. We’re trying to get ahead, and not find ourselves in a situation where we have to do a very large increase.”
In response to questioning from DeGroot regarding planned sewer system capital improvements, Beyer noted that the village has some “almost no doubt …seven figure projects” coming up on Chicory and Cozy Acres roads.
Storm water runoff charges
In related news, the Mount Pleasant Village Board also increased storm water equivalent runoff unit (ERU) charges, raising the user base charge $5 to $60 per ERU. Each home, condominium and duplex unit in the village receives the one-time annual storm water runoff user fee on their tax bill.
Looking to better cover increased operational costs and planned capital projects of the Storm Water Drainage Utility District, the village’s Storm Water Drainage Commission recommended adoption of the proposed increase at its Sept. 24 meeting.
The annual fee has been set at $55 per ERU since its 2007 implementation.
“We’ve made it quite a long time without having to increase it to keep up with our costs,” Beyer told the board.
Ambulance transport fee hike
In other news, trustees approved a request from South Shore Fire Department Fire Chief Robert Stedman to increase South Shore ambulance transport fees, effective Jan. 1.
The South Shore Fire Department, whose 66 uniformed personnel serve a 38-square-mile area inclusive of more than 33,500 residents in the villages of Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant, is funded 82% by Mount Pleasant, with the 18% balance funded by Sturtevant.
The department’s current ambulance fee schedule was adopted by the Mount Pleasant Village Board on Nov. 26, 2018 and the Sturtevant Village Board on Jan. 15, 2019. Previously, South Shore’s ambulance service fees were last increased in 2009. Moving forward, Stedman said South Shore is looking to review and increase the department’s ambulance service fees every other year.
Under the new fee schedule, South Shore Fire Department ambulance fees for both Advanced Life Support and Basic Life Support service would increase $150 for non-residents and $100 for residents, while mileage charges for both would increase $5 to $25/mile. Proposed South Shore non-transport ambulance treatment fees would rise $100 for non-residents and $50 for residents.
Good boy
Hello kitty!
A mask and a doggo
Dogs looking up at camera
Staying safe at work
Terri and Bullet
Doggo
Hello there!
Dogs looking up at camera
Brandy and Terri
Dogs and humans playing together
Bullet, a rescue cat that resides at Angelcare Pet Resort
Dogs playing together
Dogs looking up at camera
Photo wall
Leaping
“2020 has been a very challenging year. To budget for 2021 when we don’t have all the answers yet for 2020...” David Degroot, Mount Pleasant Village president
“It’s a good budget, a fair budget to the people out there. I don’t think the citizens can ask for anything more than that.” Sonny Havn, Mount Pleasant trustee
“It’s a good budget, a fair budget to the people out there. I don’t think the citizens can ask for anything more than that.”
Sonny Havn, Mount Pleasant trustee
"2020 has been a very challenging year. To budget for 2021 when we don’t have all the answers yet for 2020..."
David Degroot, Mount Pleasant Village president
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.