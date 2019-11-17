Mount Pleasant tries to combat 'dark stores' with ordinance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“And ultimately that’s what we have to assess them at, what it’s going to sell for,” McHugh said.

McHugh said understanding the cost to build a building is the best indicator of its value when assessing the property.

“Commercial property developers generally are not averse to sharing that information,” McHugh said. “Honestly we don’t broadcast it, it’s something that goes into our files. It isn’t made public unless someone makes an open records request.”

Bhatia had an issue with a governmental body requiring businesses to share profit information.

“I support the idea, we should know, we should make it mandatory … to know the value of the property so we can use that for the assessment,” Bhatia said. “But I personally have a problem, any government asking private business to share their profits.”

DeGroot said to Bhatia that profit margins are “baked in the cake” of what they plan to sell it for and it “adds to the value of what the final assessable product is.”