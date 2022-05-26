 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission brings Great Lakes Watercross event to Lake Michigan

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
Watercross on Lake Michigan

Tony Snyder from Bradenton, Fla., rounds a curve during the Pro-Am Runabout Grand Prix of the Nielsen Enterprises Pro Watercross National Tour in 2019 off North Beach.

 Andrew Rosenthal

RACINE — The Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission announces a new event taking place at North Beach this summer.

2 Wicked Promotions, the IJSBA sanctioned personal watercraft racing organizers out of the Midwest region, will host Great Lakes Watercross racing and a Freestyle Triple Crown competition June 18-19.

Racers and families from around the country attend these events to participate in Jet Ski racing on a closed course. Closed course Jet Ski racing is similar to motocross, where participants navigate around buoys on a one-half mile to three-quarter mile race track. There are race classes for children (juniors) up to masters (age 50 and older).

This event is the first round of the Freestyle Triple Crown series. There will be a freestyle competition happening alongside the regular closed course racing event. Freestyle competitors perform different kinds of tricks and flips on their personal watercraft machines.

There is no admission fee for spectators.

People are also reading…

To participate and register, go to greatlakeswatercross.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Complete evil’: New details of deadly Texas shooting released

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News