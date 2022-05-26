Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission brings Great Lakes Watercross event to Lake Michigan

RACINE — The Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission announces a new event taking place at North Beach this summer.

2 Wicked Promotions, the IJSBA sanctioned personal watercraft racing organizers out of the Midwest region, will host Great Lakes Watercross racing and a Freestyle Triple Crown competition June 18-19.

Racers and families from around the country attend these events to participate in Jet Ski racing on a closed course. Closed course Jet Ski racing is similar to motocross, where participants navigate around buoys on a one-half mile to three-quarter mile race track. There are race classes for children (juniors) up to masters (age 50 and older).

This event is the first round of the Freestyle Triple Crown series. There will be a freestyle competition happening alongside the regular closed course racing event. Freestyle competitors perform different kinds of tricks and flips on their personal watercraft machines.

There is no admission fee for spectators.

To participate and register, go to greatlakeswatercross.com.

