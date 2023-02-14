MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Village Committee of the Whole on Monday approved recommending the purchase of four automated external defibrillators for placement in municipal buildings.

The Village Board will vote whether to approve purchase of the life saving equipment during a meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

The AEDs would be purchased using opioid settlement money the village acquired last year.

The funds came from a class action settlement with opioid distributors and manufacturers.

So far, the village has received $28,000 from the settlement, with more payments expected in the following decades.

The full amount has yet to be determined, but it is projected that the village will receive about $300,000.

The money can only be used to purchase items to assist with the treatment, training and prevention of opioid-related abuse, deaths and health concerns.

In photos: Voters hit the polls on Election Day in Mount Pleasant and Caledonia Jennifer Rydner Mary Beth Johnson Poll worker Fixing creases Next generation Bring a buddy! Don't forget your sticker! Sign here Kristin Althoff Teamwork Poll worker Deb Lees Line of voters Waiting in line Poll watcher Voter checks in Voters hit the booths Art Hansen Voters sign in Getting the ballot Caledonia Public Works Cathy Jacyna Cathy Jacyna gives sticker Casting the ballot Voters sign in Voters sign in Voters sign in Caledonia resident votes Caledonia residents Caledonia resident Bake sale Photo ID is required Election workers Election workers behind the table Working a table Caledonia residents Caledonia resident Caledonia residents Monica Bissen

"Broadly speaking, it's opioid remediation," Mount Pleasant Village Attorney Chris Smith said. "We're talking about education, we're talking about equipment such as Narcan — anything that broadly speaking will assist in fighting the opioid epidemic."

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Racine County had 295 reported opioid-related overdoses among the 8,622 cases reported in Wisconsin in 2022, with the southeast region of the state accounting for more than half of the cases.

If the purchase is approved, two of the units will go to Village Hall, one will be placed at Campus Park, 850 Campus Drive, and one will be installed at the Department of Public Works, 8700 Campus Drive.

Trained village employees will be able to use the AEDs to assist people who suffer life-threatening emergencies by providing treatment before emergency services can arrive.

The four units will cost the village $6,000.

In photos: Voters hit the polls on Election Day in Mount Pleasant and Caledonia Jennifer Rydner Mary Beth Johnson Poll worker Fixing creases Next generation Bring a buddy! Don't forget your sticker! Sign here Kristin Althoff Teamwork Poll worker Deb Lees Line of voters Waiting in line Poll watcher Voter checks in Voters hit the booths Art Hansen Voters sign in Getting the ballot Caledonia Public Works Cathy Jacyna Cathy Jacyna gives sticker Casting the ballot Voters sign in Voters sign in Voters sign in Caledonia resident votes Caledonia residents Caledonia resident Bake sale Photo ID is required Election workers Election workers behind the table Working a table Caledonia residents Caledonia resident Caledonia residents Monica Bissen