MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Village Board plans to vote on the 2019 village budget at its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
Before the official vote is taken, the public will have an opportunity to express views on the proposed budget to village trustees.
The proposed budget has a mill rate of $7.03 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which is lower than in 2018. However, because property values went up this year for many, it means some residents are paying more than last year.
The total proposed budget is just under $22 million, which is an increase of $925,000 from last year. The village also plans on borrowing about $7.89 million this year.
This budget is the first year in which the village is receiving revenue from the Foxconn Technology Group project.
Building permit fees from Foxconn are anticipated to net the village $1.9 million in 2019.
The newly established Tax Incremental District No. 5, which is the Foxconn area, is helping to pay for the salaries and benefits of eight Mount Pleasant police officers and one position with the South Shore Fire Department.
The capital budget includes $5.2 million for road projects; $1.6 million for vehicles and equipment for the South Shore Fire Department; $481,000 for vehicles and equipment for the Mount Pleasant Police Department; $257,000 for vehicles and equipment for the Department of Public Works; and $184,000 for information technology upgrades.
