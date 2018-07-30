MOUNT PLEASANT — The clock is ticking for the Village of Mount Pleasant to acquire all of the Foxconn Technology Group land in Area I.
The Mount Pleasant Village Board plans to meet in closed session on Tuesday regarding negotiations for property in the Foxconn area. The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
According to the Foxconn development agreement, the village is required to acquire all parcels of land in Area I on or before Wednesday, Aug. 1.
Area I is roughly bordered by Braun Road to the north, Highway H to the east, Highway KR to the south and Interstate 94 to the west.
The agreement states that subject to “force majeure,” which means unforeseen circumstances, “or such other later date as is mutually agreed to between the municipalities and developer.”
The village has met in closed session in the past to discuss the purchase of properties but the meeting on Tuesday is a “special Village Board meeting,” because it is not scheduled for its normal time.
There has been no information from the village suggesting that the deadline has changed.
The village has previously stated that it owns 95 percent of the land in “The Core,” a name used to reference one of the main facility areas in Area I. But there are properties within Area I that sit on a small piece of land the village has not yet acquired.
In early June, the village decided to designate the entire Foxconn area as a “blighted area,” which indicated the village may take aggressive actions to acquire the remaining land from property owners, which could include using eminent domain.
Wisconsin statues define a “blighted area” as including “an area which is predominantly open and which because of obsolete platting, diversity of ownership, deterioration of structures or of site improvements, or otherwise, substantially impairs or arrests the sound growth of community.”
The village also plans to discuss ongoing legal issues regarding the land acquisition process in closed session at the meeting on Tuesday.
A group of property owners are suing the Village of Mount Pleasant and the village’s Community Development Authority in Racine County Circuit Court alleging the village is illegally trying to take their property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Why not wait? ALL the Wisconsin Democrat-Socialist party candidates are promising to either shut Foxconn down outright thru litigation or re-negotiate the agreement. Seems like a waste of energy, time and money not to wait until the elections are a done deal.
Mt P, board, I am tired of your shell games..... everything you do is under cover and this issue of exacting properties from the residents needs to be resolved. A real, and honest resolution needs to be reckoned with and that means a fair deal to to those that din't live in blighted areas before you said they were blighted...... Beautiful homes with pools, out buildings and the like .... You took the unreasonable PITTS brothers values that are under the replacement value and you paid them 10 x the going rate for appraisals. You spend our money like you are buying ROLLS ROYCE cars but pinch the man at the farmers' markets. Shame to you all that call this fair. Shame to those that called this blighted. As Gary and the chaplain stated, I wouldn't want to be you before God one day and have to explain these choices. You won't have the choice. Too late. Your travesty regarding this issue will be worn like a filthy garment.[sad]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.