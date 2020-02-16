Mount Pleasant to improve safety at trail crossing of Highway 11

MOUNT PLEASANT — Pedestrians and bicyclists who use the recently improved Pike River Pathway will have a safer crossing at Highway 11 sometime later this year.

The pathway crosses Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) about one-quarter mile west of Oakes Road and about one-quarter mile east of the railroad underpass. The path has been completed between Highway 11 and Highway KR to the south, Mount Pleasant Village Engineer Tony Beyer told the Village Board Monday evening.

At Highway KR, it connects with the Kenosha County trail that leads to Petrifying Springs Park in Somers, and northward it runs to Old Spring Street, he said.

“Now that the pathway construction has been completed to (Highway) KR, we expect use of the crossing to increase significantly,” he wrote in a memorandum to the board. “For this reason, we have diligently pursued a more robust crossing control at the intersection, the pedestrian hybrid beacon (PHB).”

The intersection is currently controlled by a rectangular rapid flashing beacon, which consists of flashing yellow lights that can be initiated by a pedestrian or bicyclist.

“In staff’s opinion, this form of intersection control has proved inadequate, and possibly more detrimental to providing safe crossing,” Beyer wrote.