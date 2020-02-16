Mount Pleasant to improve safety at trail crossing of Highway 11

MOUNT PLEASANT — Pedestrians and bicyclists who use the recently improved Pike River Pathway will have a safer crossing at Highway 11 sometime later this year.
The pathway crosses Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) about one-quarter mile west of Oakes Road and about one-quarter mile east of the railroad underpass. The path has been completed between Highway 11 and Highway KR to the south, Mount Pleasant Village Engineer Tony Beyer told the Village Board Monday evening.
At Highway KR, it connects with the Kenosha County trail that leads to Petrifying Springs Park in Somers, and northward it runs to Old Spring Street, he said.
“Now that the pathway construction has been completed to (Highway) KR, we expect use of the crossing to increase significantly,” he wrote in a memorandum to the board. “For this reason, we have diligently pursued a more robust crossing control at the intersection, the pedestrian hybrid beacon (PHB).”
The intersection is currently controlled by a rectangular rapid flashing beacon, which consists of flashing yellow lights that can be initiated by a pedestrian or bicyclist.
“In staff’s opinion, this form of intersection control has proved inadequate, and possibly more detrimental to providing safe crossing,” Beyer wrote.
A pedestrian hybrid beacon consists of two red lights above a yellow light. When they are dark, drivers may pass through the intersection normally.
In operation, the sequence is as follows:
- When a pedestrian or bicyclist initiates the PHB, it will first flash yellow, indicating that someone is waiting to cross, and motorists should proceed with caution.
- That will be followed by a solid yellow light, indicating that motorists should stop.
- Next will be solid red lights, the period when people may cross the roadway.
- The red lights will then begin flashing, indicating that motorists must stop but then may proceed through with caution as long as no pedestrians are in the crosswalk.
There will be two PHBs at the crossing, Beyer said: one in each direction.
Compromise
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation studied the intersection and will not fund a PHB, Beyer told the board. However, they negotiated a compromise: If the Village of Mount Pleasant pays for the construction and installation of the PHBs, the DOT will take over the ownership and maintenance within the state right-of-way.
The board unanimously voted to accept that deal.
The estimated cost, to be funded from tax increment district No. 2, is $150,000.
PHBs are rare in Wisconsin, Beyer said: He was only able to identify four in the entire state.
Installation of the PHBs may not occur until late this summer, Beyer said, because there could be a delay of six to seven months to get the vertical poles for mounting the beacons.
