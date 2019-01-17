Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT PLEASANT — For those who are want to help steer the direction of the Village of Mount Pleasant, Saturday might be a chance to give their input. 

On Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., at Village Hall located at 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant is hosting an "open house" to collect public input and "help guide development of a strategic plan for the next decade."

According to a village press release, the meeting will include presentation boards, small-table discussions guided by facilitators, and interactive surveys and discussions.

Village officials laong with consultants from GRAEF and Springsted Inc., will be on hand to answer any questions. 

