Mount Pleasant to have lowest tax rate in 13 years in 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Village Board approved TID No. 7 Monday, a $59.65 million tax increment district that aims to help fund a new mixed-use development in a proposed 510-acre district.

During the Village Board meeting Monday, the Mount Pleasant Village Board voted unanimously to approve TID No. 7, following its recommended approval in a Community Development Authority meeting on Oct. 24.

TID No. 7 would encompass approximately 510 acres located between Washington Avenue, Spring Street, Highway V and East Frontage Road in the Interstate 94 corridor. While the village has approved the TID, it must still be approved by overlapping taxing entities: the Racine County Board, Racine Unified School Board and the Gateway Technical College Board of Trustees. Nov. 29 could also see the potential approval of the TID by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Joint Review Board.

A potential development would be yet another housing development for the village, including "Leo Living," a 49-acre 374-unit moderate-density rental development. Within the 510 acres, the village plans 264 acres would be taken up by commercial development and another 115 by additional residences.

Mount Pleasant plans to close its first four TIDs in the next 8 years:

TID No. 1 in 2026.

TID No. 2 in 2028.

TID No. 3 in 2030.

TID No. 4 in 2027.

The village expects the closure of those TIDs will also lower the village’s tax rate, which after the approval of the 2023 budget in the same meeting will be at $6.26 per $1,000 in property value, the lowest it has been for the village in 13 years, when it was $5.83 in 2010.

The village's total expenditures for the projects within TID No. 7 would be $59.65 million on project costs, $42.5 million of which will go to infrastructure improvements on streets, water systems, stormwater and park/bike paths.

TID No. 7 is a 20-year TID, but is projected to generate sufficient tax increment to pay all project costs within its first 13 years of the allowable 20.