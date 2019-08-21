MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant drivers will need to prepare for a roundabout to be placed at the intersection of 16th Street and Emmertsen Road.
Village engineers said they hope to begin construction on the roundabout within the next few weeks and to have the roundabout portion be done by mid-November.
Ron Pritzlaff, assistant village engineer, said the village plans to have a solid start date after a pre-construction conference next week.
“We’re actually putting together a pre-construction conference on it. Hopefully, next week we’ll have a little bit more information as far as schedule,” Pritzlaff said, adding utility work is being done on 16th Street. “We’ll have a more solid schedule after the pre-construction conference next week.”
A.W. Oaks and Sons is the contractor on the project.
“The roundabout was supposed to be bid as part of a package that would be bid next year which is reconstructing Emmertsen Road from Highway 20 to 16th Street,” Pritzlaff said adding the village amended the package via a change order.
“We were able to acquire the property needed for the roundabout ahead of schedule and it made a whole lot of sense for a number of reasons to include that roundabout piece into the 16th Street job.”
With school about to start and West Ridge Elementary close by, the contractor only has a few months to complete the project.
“We can’t be constructing the road while they have school in session,” Pritzlaff said.
The village had a traffic study done which recommended the safest way to move traffic was to put in a roundabout, Pritzlaff said.
Tony Beyer, village engineer, said more information will be put on the village website in the future to clear up any questions residents have.
(4) comments
They way road projects are happening around racine mid November 2020?
Ridiculous waste of taxpayer dollars. I don't know who's pushiing the roundabouts but I'm betting its the person that makes a profit with all the signs it'll create. I counted.....a roundabout creates 24? new signs which is another waste of taxpayer money. No one notices them because they're part of the landscape here in WI. If you go to IL, the signs disappear. Granted, they probably can't afford them and could use a few extra ones so you know where you're going. [as an aside...a friend and I missed the turnoff from O'Hare and it was two whole towns before we knew we were on the right track]....but, those signs must be expensive. and again...a huge drain on taxpayers. Someone should check into it. Roundabouts are nice like on Sunnyslope but not when there's a lot of traffic. One time I was on Sunnyslope and there was an older gentleman that was obviously panicked because he had to go into a roundabout so he did what he was comfortable with...He gripped the steering wheel, looked straight ahead and gunned it. Yike!
and why didn't they do this while 16th street was closed going west?
Yay, 11 ish months from start to finish! And its Oakes and Emmertsen...
