{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant drivers will need to prepare for a roundabout to be placed at the intersection of 16th Street and Emmertsen Road.

Village engineers said they hope to begin construction on the roundabout within the next few weeks and to have the roundabout portion be done by mid-November.

Ron Pritzlaff, assistant village engineer, said the village plans to have a solid start date after a pre-construction conference next week.

“We’re actually putting together a pre-construction conference on it. Hopefully, next week we’ll have a little bit more information as far as schedule,” Pritzlaff said, adding utility work is being done on 16th Street. “We’ll have a more solid schedule after the pre-construction conference next week.”

A.W. Oaks and Sons is the contractor on the project.

“The roundabout was supposed to be bid as part of a package that would be bid next year which is reconstructing Emmertsen Road from Highway 20 to 16th Street,” Pritzlaff said adding the village amended the package via a change order.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

“We were able to acquire the property needed for the roundabout ahead of schedule and it made a whole lot of sense for a number of reasons to include that roundabout piece into the 16th Street job.”

With school about to start and West Ridge Elementary close by, the contractor only has a few months to complete the project.

“We can’t be constructing the road while they have school in session,” Pritzlaff said.

The village had a traffic study done which recommended the safest way to move traffic was to put in a roundabout, Pritzlaff said.

Tony Beyer, village engineer, said more information will be put on the village website in the future to clear up any questions residents have.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
7

Tags

Reporter

Ricardo Torres covers federal, state and Racine County politics along with the Village of Mount Pleasant. He bleeds Wisconsin sports teams.

Load comments