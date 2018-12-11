MOUNT PLEASANT — In an effort to create a smoother and more transparent village government, the Mount Pleasant Village Board approved a resolution on Monday to authorize creation of a committee of the whole.
The board unanimously approved the formation of the committee in a 6-0 vote. Trustee Anna Marie Clausen was absent from the meeting.
The first meeting of the new Committee of the Whole is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 14 before the regularly scheduled Village Board meeting and will act as a “first reading” of proposals and other village business. Members of the Village Board, along with the Finance/Legal/License and Personnel committees, plan to discuss topics and issues within the village and also get questions answered from village staff. Other committees can be part of the Committee of the Whole if their participation is pertinent to the meeting.
The formation of the new panel could also eliminate the need for separate meetings for Finance/Legal/License and Personnel committees.
Members of the public can also attend the Committee of the Whole meetings to listen to the discussion.
“It’s so prior to the Village Board meeting, trustees can have an informal session and the public can observe,” said Chris Smith, village attorney.
The items discussed during that meeting will likely be part of the Village Board agenda two weeks later. It is unlikely that an item discussed at that Committee of the Whole meeting would be acted on at the Village Board meeting later that same day.
Village Administrator Maureen Murphy said when items are put on the agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting, “99 percent of the time” those would be placed on the agenda of the Village Board 14 days later.
“Unless, of course, we had an item we wanted you to discuss and immediately adopt,” Murphy said. “And given with all the pressing needs that we have in this village, that might occur on occasion … (but) we’re going to shoot for giving you those two weeks to mull stuff over.”
Murphy said the creation of the Committee of the Whole helps the board “function better.”
“It’s a good move in the right direction,” Murphy said.
The committee of the whole system has long been used in the county’s two cities, Racine and Burlington.
Village Board in favor
Mount Pleasant board members on Monday seemed thrilled at the formation of the new committee and the prospect that it could shorten the length of Village Board meetings.
Trustee Ram Bhatia said the formation of the new committee allows the board to discuss items in more detail.
“This creation improves the efficiency of the board,” Bhatia said.
Trustee Gary Feest said he has “been begging for this for years.”
Fest added: “This (committee) will definitely help me in my decision-making process to be far more informed … to be able to share my thoughts with this group, in what I would call a more informal setting.”
Village President Dave DeGroot said that when Murphy approached the board and asked why such a committee hadn’t been formed, the response was that the village “hadn’t thought of it.”
“It’s a different way of doing business,” DeGroot said. “I see this as a way for the board to ask for information in a very legal and transparent sort of way. So from that standpoint, it’s going to help us get information and be able to act on that information in a little bit more of an efficient and effective fashion.”
“I see this as a way for the board to ask for information in a very legal and transparent sort of way. So from that standpoint, it’s going to help us get information and be able to act on that information in a little bit more of an efficient and effective fashion.” Dave DeGroot, Mount Pleasant village president
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.