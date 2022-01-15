Mount Pleasant to crack down on speeding

MOUNT PLEASANT — In a response to numerous complaints regarding excessive speeding within the village, the Mount Pleasant Police Department has created a traffic unit specifically to enforce speed limits, along with other traffic violations.

The traffic unit is expected to triple the amount of dedicated traffic enforcement within the village.

“The Mount Pleasant Police Department takes traffic-related complaints seriously and is dedicating resources to combat the problem,” Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens said in a statement.

The police department plans to focus on speeding along Highway 38 (Green Bay Road), Highway 20 (Washington Avenue) and Highway C (Spring Street).

MPPD announced its plan to crack down to speeders in an attempt "to warn drivers of this heightened enforcement."

“Our hope is to gain voluntary compliance in reducing speeds to minimize the amount and severity of injuries and property damage related to traffic crashes,” Soens said. “In addition, quality of life issues, such as excessive noise relating to traffic, may also decrease.”

In addition to monetary forfeitures, a speeding violation carries three points against a driver’s record for violations up to 10 mph over the posted limit, four points for violations for speeds 11-19 mph over the limit, and six points for speeds 20 mph or more over the limit.

In some cases, the points are doubled for probationary drivers.

In Wisconsin, if a driver accumulates 12 points within a 12-month period, the driver’s license is suspended. Additionally, most insurance carriers will increase premium amounts for drivers with a poor driving record.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0