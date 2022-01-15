Mount Pleasant to crack down on speeding

MOUNT PLEASANT — In a response to numerous complaints regarding excessive speeding within the village, the Mount Pleasant Police Department has created a traffic unit specifically to enforce speed limits, along with other traffic violations.
The traffic unit is expected to triple the amount of dedicated traffic enforcement within the village.
“The Mount Pleasant Police Department takes traffic-related complaints seriously and is dedicating resources to combat the problem,” Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens said in a statement.
The police department plans to focus on speeding along Highway 38 (Green Bay Road), Highway 20 (Washington Avenue) and Highway C (Spring Street).
MPPD announced its plan to crack down to speeders in an attempt "to warn drivers of this heightened enforcement."
“Our hope is to gain voluntary compliance in reducing speeds to minimize the amount and severity of injuries and property damage related to traffic crashes,” Soens said. “In addition, quality of life issues, such as excessive noise relating to traffic, may also decrease.”
In addition to monetary forfeitures, a speeding violation carries three points against a driver’s record for violations up to 10 mph over the posted limit, four points for violations for speeds 11-19 mph over the limit, and six points for speeds 20 mph or more over the limit.
In some cases, the points are doubled for probationary drivers.
In Wisconsin, if a driver accumulates 12 points within a 12-month period, the driver’s license is suspended. Additionally, most insurance carriers will increase premium amounts for drivers with a poor driving record.
IN PHOTOS: Scene of fatal accident at Green Bay Road and Highway E in July 2020
Driver fleeing traffic stop dies after crashing into semi
Driver fleeing traffic stop dies after crashing into semi
Driver fleeing traffic stop dies after crashing into semi
Driver fleeing traffic stop dies after crashing into semi
Driver fleeing traffic stop dies after crashing into semi
Driver fleeing traffic stop dies after crashing into semi
Driver fleeing traffic stop dies after crashing into semi,
Driver fleeing traffic stop dies after crashing into semi
Burlington's city planner is cautioning that the development would take place on land that has historic value, as well as environmentally sensitive wetlands. "The proposed plan seems aggressive," he wrote in a report.
A man who worked for RUSD is no longer employed with the district after he allegedly, while trying to stop a student suffering an episode brought on by mental illness, left marks on a student's wrist that lasted for weeks.
Investigators are seeking help to identify a suspect in the Nov. 12 illegal shooting of a trophy-caliber deer near Waterford, in an incident that police call "disturbing," partly because it happened in broad daylight near homes.
“I’ve taken trade-ins from customers that I sold cars to, and I’m giving them more money than they paid two years ago,” said the owner of one Kenosha used car dealer. “I’ve never seen anything like that.”