Mount Pleasant: 16th Street from Oakes Road to Highway 31 officially open

MOUNT PLEASANT — After months of construction and detours that have frustrated motorists, 16th Street is officially open just in time for the holidays.

Mount Pleasant officially announced Friday’s reopening of 16th Street from Oakes Road to Green Bay Road (Highway 31).

Drivers should be mindful of new traffic patterns along that corridor, including the conversion of the T-intersection at 16th and Emmertsen Road to a single-lane roundabout and the inclusion of a two-way left-turn lane along the length of 16th Street.

The village had a traffic study done which recommended the safest way to move traffic was to put in a roundabout at that intersection.

The opening of the road will surely be welcomed by parents at nearby West Ridge Elementary School.

The construction along 16th has been going on since spring and was originally expected to conclude at the end of summer. During the construction period, the intersection of 16th and 31 was completely closed to complete the installation of the water main.

