Mount Pleasant tax rate declines slightly

MOUNT PLEASANT — Christmas came a little early for Mount Pleasant taxpayers — in the form of a even lower tax rate.
The village estimated a 2020 tax rate of $6.80 when the Village Board passed the budget in November, but after the state assessments for manufacturing came in, the new tax rate will be $6.63 per $1,000 of assessed property values.
The announcement was made at the Village Board meeting on Monday.
The state Department of Revenue assesses all manufacturing property and informs the municipality of the value of the land. So during the budget process, the village staff estimates what they believe the tax rate will be without officially getting the state numbers. Village Administrator Maureen Murphy said the numbers from the state came to the village in mid-November after the budget was adopted.
This year the assessments came in higher than expected, village officials said.
Michael Bonn, village finance director, said for a home that was assessed at $220,000, that means its owners will be paying roughly $1,459, which is $53 more than last year, down from the nearly $90 increase that was originally projected.
“This is good news for the taxpayers,” Bonn said. “I can’t stress enough that this is just the village’s portion of the tax.”
Property owners also have to pay taxes to the county, the state, Racine Unified School District and Gateway Technical College.
Trustee John Hewitt said the decrease in tax rate is reflective of “a considerable amount of growth” in the village.
Village President Dave DeGroot said the manufacturing included during the state assessment was “not Foxconn-related stuff.”
“This is everything else,” DeGroot said.