MOUNT PLEASANT — An oversight in zoning laws could’ve allowed “prurient adult only” establishments to open nearly anywhere in the village.
The oversight was caught by Community Development Director Sam Schultz and Planner Robin Palm in October, and the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission unanimously moved Wednesday to impose a 12-month moratorium on “prurient adult only” developments. If the Village Board approves the moratorium at its next meeting on Jan. 14, no one will be able to propose opening an adult-only establishment (such as a strip club, adult film store or sex shop) until January 2020.
The moratorium will give village staff time to develop zoning laws that will accommodate both potential sex shop-entrepreneurs and residents who don’t want to live, work or shop near such establishments.
The current situation
Schultz said that at the moment there aren’t any “prurient adult only establishments” in the village.
Right now, the only type of zoning district in the village where “prurient adult only establishments” aren’t allowed is in a business park. That ban was approved in 1999, according to a Journal Times report from the time. In all other districts, including residential, the establishments are allowed.
As such, the village “would have a hard time” legally rejecting a proposal to open up an adult store anywhere that isn’t in a business park, according to Schultz.
On the other hand, Palm said that banning all adult establishments outright would leave the village vulnerable to a lawsuit.
“It’s a tough issue,” he said. “There has to be somewhere for them to go.”
Plan commissioners approved the moratorium unanimously.
An issue elsewhere
Earlier this year, two adult novelty stores threatened lawsuits in Oklahoma City after they faced fines for breaking local ordinances, according to media reports. Lawyers for one of the stores, Adam & Eve, sent a letter to the city which argued that the "display and sale of sexually oriented merchandise is protected under the First Amendment."
Oklahoma City legislators voted in October to change its zoning regulations, rather than go to court with the sex shop.
