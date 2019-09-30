MOUNT PLEASANT — Several local taxing entities will be writing checks to Roundy’s after the Village of Mount Pleasant agreed to settle a dispute on tax assessments.
In 2018, the village assessed the Pick n’ Save, which is owned by Roundy’s, on 1202 N. Green Bay Road at $10,060,000. The company disputed the assessment, claiming their property was worth $4,775,000.
The village and company settled on an appraised value of $7,951,200. The Mount Pleasant Village Board approved of the settlement on Monday.
Dan McHugh, village assessor, told the Village Board the settlement came as a result of mediation between attorneys from the village and from Roundy’s. He said he believes this is the best result for the village and reduces the risk of further litigation.
The Village of Somers recently settled a lawsuit with Walmart in similar fashion.
The settlement means Roundy’s will be refunded $50,820.92 of the original $209,985.26 in taxes paid for that location in 2018, which will be made up in cuts from each of the taxing entities.
Which means the Racine Unified School District will pay $21,482; Mount Pleasant will pay $17,843.23; Racine County will pay $9,422.20; and Gateway Technical College will pay $2,073.49.
“Anytime we lose tax base it’s a loss for all other taxpayers, but, if we pursued a formal trial, it could have been much worse,” McHugh said to The Journal Times. “Unfortunately, it’s just the environment we’re living in right now, where we have to defend our values against a group of out-of-state, contingency-fee lawyers who have no downside to filing these appeals. The only thing they have to lose is their time, so why wouldn’t they continue to appeal?”
For 2019, there will likely not be any money refunded to Roundy’s as taxes have not been collected yet.
However, as part of the settlement its assessed property value went from being $10,060,000 to $9,252,700.
The village also is facing two similar lawsuits from Walmart regarding the assessed value of property at their locations at 3049 Oakes Road (near its intersection with Durand Avenue) and 5625 Washington Ave.
‘Dark store’ loophole
The lawsuits are a result of the “dark store” loophole, of which corporations argue their properties should be assessed similarly to other buildings of their size as opposed other operating businesses.
Gov. Tony Evers did try to address the dark store issue during the budget process last year but it was one of the items that did not make it into the final version of the budget.
There have been signs of bipartisan support for legislation on the dark store loophole.
Yes and part- timer McHugh has been over assessing businesses for a while and most of us have been smacked with a "foxconn remium " on our tax bills. The board has dug an abyss with the near $900000000.00 debt for that, plus the loss of taxes from the property and business owners that were once the rightful owners of those "blighted" AREAS 1-2-3. Our bonds are junk, the board keeps spending and McHugh says,' well we sort of won, It would cost us more to go to court' paraphrased- doesn't that rather imply the guilt of his office? My goodness, and no one stepping up to the plate to help Feest out amongst the "deer in the headlight" rest of the board. The board desperately needs to be reined in. Who is going to do this? You get jeered by the pres. and his minions if you speak against the board's contrivances during the open microphone and you get only 3 minutes by their generosity. They should be more generous with microphone time since they are so generous with our tax monies
