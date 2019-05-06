MOUNT PLEASANT — After a nationwide search, Mount Pleasant officials ended up staying close to home in selecting the Police Department’s new leader.
The Mount Pleasant Police and Fire Commission on Friday unanimously selected Matt Soens, a 21-year veteran of the village department, as its news chief, the village announced Monday. The chief is hired by the Police and Fire Commission and reports to the village administrator.
Soens has been serving as interim chief since the retirement of Tim Zarzecki. the former chief.
“This was an extremely competitive process with candidates from across the United States,” said Jim Ivanoski, acting chair of the commission. “The village is pleased to appoint Matt Soens as the next chief of police to continue the strong tradition of community policing in the Village of Mount Pleasant.”
Soens said that he excited for his new role in his career.
“There are a lot of things happening in Mount Pleasant,” he said. “I’m definitely looking forward to working with the management team and with people on the village side.”
In September, Zarzecki announced that he was retiring after 30 years with the department and 34 years in law enforcement.
Soens said he went through the same procedure that other candidates for the job did.
“There was a lot of care taken to ensure that I was not privy to any more information than the other candidates received and that I went through the same process as other candidates,” Soens said.
At the beginning of the hiring process, Soens said, he heard there were about 30 candidate for the job. Five candidates made it to the final round for in-person interviews, which were held last Thursday and Friday.
Soens, who has a degree in criminal justice administration, has served the Police Department in the roles of captain, sergeant and patrol officer. Earlier in his career, he worked for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and for the City of Janesville.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department department has a staff of 58 sworn officers, 11 civilian staff members and two active K-9 officers. In 2019, the department had a budget of $7 million, the village reported.
Future plans
Soens said that he hopes to continue the department’s focus on community policing and build more community partnerships.
“I think community partnerships are a huge benefit for not just us, but the community as a whole,” Soens said. “The more trust and legitimacy we can establish as a police department, the better we all are.”
Soens also hopes to remain vigilant in the fight against opioid abuse and to focus on maintaining the physical, emotional and spiritual wellness of officers, as what they see and handle on a daily basis can affect them long term.
“I know people can be concerned about the cost of wellness, and how it takes money and manpower, but we can’t afford not to do it,” Soens said.
With the arrival of Foxconn in the village, Soens said the department has to be willing to adapt and be flexible with the demands the development will have on the area.
“Police Chief Soens will help keep us safe as we grow with Foxconn at our front door,” Village President David DeGroot said.
If they would have hired a Fire Chief half of Matt's caliber we would be set for the future. Instead, they made the mistake of rehiring Bob Stedman. His staffing cuts are going to kill a family or crew at some point. But living an hour away in Waukesha he can sleep well not worrying about the taxpayers of Mount Pleasant.
Great selection. Mr. Soens was a level-headed kid, good kid, growing up. Good man, and local, which means he's invested here. United Way needs to think this way about their next director. All businesses need to think this way to grow this place. You need to love being here, and hate the things you want to change, to make a difference.
What a Great selection for our Mt. Pleasant Chief! Chief Soens is going to be an asset to our community as we continue to prosper.
