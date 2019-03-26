MOUNT PLEASANT — Those living in Mount Pleasant for the long term can have an impact on the village’s strategic plan.
The village is offering residents the opportunity to give their opinions on the village’s strategic plan by submitting an online survey at www.mtpleasantwi.gov.
Mount Pleasant is looking to establish a strategic plan to point the village to guide operations for the next 10 to 15 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.