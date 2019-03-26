Try 3 months for $3
Mount Pleasant police News
Submitted photo

MOUNT PLEASANT — Those living in Mount Pleasant for the long term can have an impact on the village’s strategic plan.

The village is offering residents the opportunity to give their opinions on the village’s strategic plan by submitting an online survey at www.mtpleasantwi.gov.

Mount Pleasant is looking to establish a strategic plan to point the village to guide operations for the next 10 to 15 years.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments