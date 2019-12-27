Mount Pleasant seeks deadline extension for fire station related to Foxconn

MOUNT PLEASANT — Village officials have gone to state legislators asking for additional time to build a fire station using Foxconn TID funds and a bill has been introduced that would do just that.
A bipartisan bill, Assembly Bill 687 and Senate Bill 621, was introduced on Dec. 20 that would extend the village’s deadline to build a new fire station from seven years to 15 years.
The tax incremental district (TID) in Mount Pleasant is the only TID in the state that allows funds from the TID to go toward public safety such as building a new fire station and hiring more fire and police officers.
According to the legislation that allowed for the establishment of an electronics and information technology manufacturing zone, which is where the Foxconn Technology Group development is building its Wisconn Valley campus, it mandated that from the time of the TID creation the village had seven years to build a new fire station.
Under that deadline, that would mean Mount Pleasant needs a new fire station in the process of construction no later than 2025. If the new bill passes it would extend that deadline to 2032.
The bill is sponsored by state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine; Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers; Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and state Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Somers.
Wanggaard said he wants to give the village the flexibility it needs to determine the best place for a fire station to serve Wisconn Valley.
“They’re still trying to figure out where the main concentration (of population) is going to be,” Wanggaard said. “I’d rather give them time to do it right and I don’t see that being a problem.”
Wanggaard added he wants the South Shore Fire Department to have enough time to study what area makes the most sense to put a fire station.
“If they would be more comfortable holding off on this so they get a better handle on this, I would rather give them the ability to do a siting that makes sense and keeps people safer,” Wanggaard said. “Our biggest priority is to be able to respond to calls for service and safety.”
Mount Pleasant has budgeted more than $900,000 of TID funds for 2020 from the project to be used on wages for fire and police officers.
'Not a Foxconn call'
The Foxconn project has changed several times over the course of its initial groundbreaking in June 2018.
However, Wanggaard said allowing Mount Pleasant to have more time to begin to build a fire station is not related to the changing project.
“It makes total sense,” Wanggaard said. “This is not a Foxconn call.”
Wanggaard said the village approached state legislators about the change.
“They’re thinking outside the box,” Wanggaard said. “It gives them time to (build a station) and it gives them time to really look at the data.”
