Mount Pleasant seeks deadline extension for fire station related to Foxconn

Wanggaard said he wants to give the village the flexibility it needs to determine the best place for a fire station to serve Wisconn Valley.

“They’re still trying to figure out where the main concentration (of population) is going to be,” Wanggaard said. “I’d rather give them time to do it right and I don’t see that being a problem.”

Wanggaard added he wants the South Shore Fire Department to have enough time to study what area makes the most sense to put a fire station.

“If they would be more comfortable holding off on this so they get a better handle on this, I would rather give them the ability to do a siting that makes sense and keeps people safer,” Wanggaard said. “Our biggest priority is to be able to respond to calls for service and safety.”

Mount Pleasant has budgeted more than $900,000 of TID funds for 2020 from the project to be used on wages for fire and police officers.

'Not a Foxconn call'

The Foxconn project has changed several times over the course of its initial groundbreaking in June 2018.

However, Wanggaard said allowing Mount Pleasant to have more time to begin to build a fire station is not related to the changing project.