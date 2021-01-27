 Skip to main content
Mount Pleasant seeking grant to replace retaining wall built in the '80s in Lake Park along Lake Michigan
MOUNT PLEASANT

Mount Pleasant seeking grant to replace retaining wall built in the '80s in Lake Park along Lake Michigan

Lake Park 1

This Dec. 15, 2019, aerial photo shows erosion in Lake Park along Lake Michigan.

 Journal Times file photo

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Village Board voted to begin a grant application that would build a new revetment, i.e. a retaining wall, on the Lake Michigan bluff in Lake Park to reduce the erosion that’s resulted from above average lake levels.

The application is to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program, which helps communities fund “hazard mitigation projects, reducing the risks they face from disasters and natural hazards.”

The project is estimated to cost $1.7 million. The grant would cover about $1.25 million as long as the Village Board committed to funding the rest, which is about $417,000.

According to an executive summary by the village, the revetment project would be located on the Lake Michigan bluff east of Sheridan Road, between Pratt Avenue and Enos Avenue in Lake Park. The original revetment along the area was built in the 1980s.

This chart from Monday's meeting's executive summary shows how much the Village of Mount Pleasant will have to fund of the project. 

Erosion continues to be a problem

The area is continuously monitored for erosion. Tony Beyer, director of public works and village engineer at Mount Pleasant, said he estimates the area has eroded about 50 feet.

There is also a construction access trail from the park over to the lake that has started to erode and is “pretty well deteriorated,” Beyer said.

After submitting the application later this week, Beyer said he hopes to hear back from FEMA by the end of 2021.

“We would hope to start as soon as 2022 with design and construction,” Beyer said.

The new revetment will “protect 700 feet of public park property and more importantly, will protect Sheridan road for the Lake Park neighborhood,” Beyer said.

The Village Engineering Department has been working with the Wisconsin State Hazard Mitigation Office since last September to propose the project.

New appointment to Tourism Commission

H.D. Patel, who owns Clarion Pointe Racine and Super 8 by Wyndham in Mount Pleasant

, was appointed to the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission as a member to fulfill a term that will expire in January 2022.

Patel, 34, said he is excited to bring his experience in the hospitality industry to Mount Pleasant and is looking forward to working on the new convention center/veterans memorial

that was announced earlier this month.

“It would be my honor to help this community more,” Patel said. (tncms-asset)da01f568-db6c-11ea-b87d-00163ec2aa77[2](/tncms-asset)

