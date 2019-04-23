MOUNT PLEASANT — A new food option in Mount Pleasant is quick, fresh and located in the back of the Menards parking lot.
The Racine-based restaurant Pico's Tacos and Cerveza, located at 550 Three Mile Road, has expanded its operations to a taco truck, minus the cerveza, that operates from the Menards parking lot just off of Highway 11.
For the last month, hungry or curious patrons have pulled up to the taco truck to purchase tacos, burritos, tortas, quesadillas and other traditional Mexican foods with a twist.
Angela Espinoza, who co-owns the business with her husband Carlos, said customers came out to the truck during some of the harsher weather this spring.
“People were coming either way,” Espinoza said. “Rain, sunshine, they were out here.”
With a license from the village and an agreement with Menards, Pico's Tacos truck might be the only regularly operating food truck in the village.
The truck can only operate when Menards is open and the truck’s current hours are 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Being the first taco truck in the village, Espinoza said they realize they are the test subject for how food trucks will operate in Mount Pleasant and are anticipating the possibility of changes once they have to renew their license.
Espinoza said the truck cost roughly $65,000 and they needed to completely gut the inside to make the kitchen.
“It took us about two months to get the layout and stuff done,” Espinoza said.
But whether its tacos, barbecue, Chinese or whatever you can think of, Espinoza said don’t be surprised if more food trucks start popping up.
“That’s where the restaurant industry is heading,” Espinoza said. “It’s just very convenient.”
However, unlike a traditional restaurant, food trucks are limited in storage and kitchen space, which leads the chefs to be more creative with the menu.
Espinoza said a lot of the menu on the taco truck can be mixed with different meals.
“A lot of our meats intertwine with different items,” Espionza said. “Steak is steak, whether it goes in a burrito, a taco, a torta it’s a meat, you just present it with different stuff.”
Specialty tacos
Pico's also tries to set itself apart from other Mexican restaurants with unique tacos.
A crowd favorite are the “Cowboy tacos,” which include steak, chorizo, cilantro, fresh cheese and avocado.
The taco truck also features a “taco of the month” special. This month it’s “The Rebel,” which is carnitas (Mexican pulled pork) with red salsa, grilled cactus, cabbage, pico de gallo, and cheese.
Currently they are working on next month’s taco, which will be called “La Bamba,” like the movie and song.
“It’s going to be mix,” Espinoza said. “Right now we’re still playing with what it’s going to be, but it’s going to be three meats for sure.”
Besides its location at Menards, Pico's Tacos truck also caters and is scheduled to be at a wedding at Veterans Terrace in Burlington this weekend.
“That’s a thing going on with weddings now. Instead of getting one caterer, they’re getting multiple food trucks,” Espinoza said. “The wedding we’re doing in August, they’re having three different styles of food.”
They plan to also be present at other local events and locales, including the Racine Art Museum, Racine Zoo and the Franksville Beer Garden.
“We’re going to see where this takes us,” Espinoza said. “It’s been fun so far.”
