Mount Pleasant road funding faces rocky road
Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant road funding faces rocky road

MOUNT PLEASANT — More money is needed to keep municipal roads in Mount Pleasant “up to speed” according to Director of Public Works and Village Engineer Anthony Beyer in his July 13 presentation to village trustees on ratings of Mount Pleasant’s 132 miles of roads.

The Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating scale is a 1-10 pavement condition rating system developed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Transportation Information Center: Excellent, 9-10; Good, 7-8; Fair, 5-6; Poor, 3-4; and Failed, 1-2.

Beyer told trustees a “heck of a lot” of the village’s roads, 76.39% or 100.83 miles, are clustered in the 5-8 range, Fair to Good, according to 2017 PASER ratings. A total of 7.4% of village roads, 9.73 miles, were rated Excellent, while 4.4%, 5.8 miles, were rated Poor. Just 0.7% of village roads, 0.93 miles, were rated Failed.

With PASER ratings conducted every two years, Beyer said the village’s 2019 PASER ratings would likely show a decline from 2017 levels.

Beyer said the village is spending $1.5 million on its paving program to redo three miles of roads annually, noting a $3 million, 6.6-mile annual paving program would keep the village “on pace, on schedule,” assuming a 20-year road life cycle. The entire Public Works budget is $3 million currently. Beyer estimated the cost to repair all village roads at $57,664,263.

“In short, that doesn’t keep us up with where we need to be to stay on schedule…,” Beyer said of the village’s current funding level for its annual paving program. “If we don’t commit to that six miles a year we’re going to continue to fall behind.”’

Funding solution needed

Village Administrator Maureen Murphy stressed the great importance of safe, well-maintained roads for the community.

“We can’t have any of the other services that we have — a paramedic call, a police call — unless we have safe roads,” Murphy said.

Murphy told trustees a long-term solution is needed: “I don’t think we can borrow our way out of this, at $3 million every year, to maintain what we have,” she said.

Trustee Ram Bhatia agreed.

“Borrowing is putting a burden on the next generation, he said. “We have to invest, but I don’t want to borrow money year after year after year.”

One proposed solution to bridging the village’s paving program funding gap, Murphy said, is a ½-cent countywide sales tax, with half the proceeds staying with Racine County and the other half being divided on a population basis among the county’s 17 municipalities.

Mount Pleasant’s projected share, $1.2 million annually, could be allocated to fund the village’s paving program, moving it closer to Beyer’s $3 million goal. Murphy said citizens could see a direct benefit from such a tax.

Bhatia called the countywide sales tax proposal an “excellent idea” for addressing the issue of “how do we invest in our community.”

Village President David DeGroot agreed.

“In our community, I can certainly see where dedicating it to roads would work out best for us,” he said. “Anytime you can get a $1.2 million revenue stream, that you are not putting on the back of property taxpayers, I think that that’s something worth exploring.”

DeGroot noted that when budgets get tight, among the first items to be cut is road funding.

“Tony, being you’re a veteran of any number of budgets we’ve had over the years, is it fair to say that when it comes time to crunch and tighten the budget roads are one of the first things to be whacked?” DeGroot asked.

“Yes, sir,” Beyer replied. “I can say $3 million for a paving program is a very rare thing since I’ve been around.”

Trustee Denise Anastasio said coming up with a $3 million road maintenance budget would be a tall order.

“$3 million, roughly, is our entire Public Works Department,” she said. “That’s a lot of money to come up with as we move forward.”

Bhatia said he welcomed the discussion.

“Nobody wants to pay extra taxes, but there’s a point in time where you have to invest in your community,” he said.

Murphy said another strategy for boosting funding for paving would be to reallocate General Transportation Aids income.

“We have General Transportation Aids which, over the last several years, have just dropped to our bottom line,” she noted. “(Village Finance Director) Mike (Bonn) and I are going to begin, in this budget here coming up … to try to set aside the General Transportation Aids just for the road maintenance, instead of it dropping to the bottom line.”

Murphy said General Transportation Aids, combined with roads-dedicated village proceeds from the proposed county sales tax, would get Mount Pleasant “really close to maintaining that road program that Tony dreams about.”

Maureen Murphy, Mount Pleasant village administrator

Dave DeGroot

Ram Bhatia

