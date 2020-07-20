Mount Pleasant road funding faces rocky road

“In short, that doesn’t keep us up with where we need to be to stay on schedule…,” Beyer said of the village’s current funding level for its annual paving program. “If we don’t commit to that six miles a year we’re going to continue to fall behind.”’

Funding solution needed

Village Administrator Maureen Murphy stressed the great importance of safe, well-maintained roads for the community.

“We can’t have any of the other services that we have — a paramedic call, a police call — unless we have safe roads,” Murphy said.

Murphy told trustees a long-term solution is needed: “I don’t think we can borrow our way out of this, at $3 million every year, to maintain what we have,” she said.

Trustee Ram Bhatia agreed.

“Borrowing is putting a burden on the next generation, he said. “We have to invest, but I don’t want to borrow money year after year after year.”

One proposed solution to bridging the village’s paving program funding gap, Murphy said, is a ½-cent countywide sales tax, with half the proceeds staying with Racine County and the other half being divided on a population basis among the county’s 17 municipalities.