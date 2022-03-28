 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MOUNT PLEASANT

Mount Pleasant residents will likely get to vote on elected officials' term lengths

MOUNT PLEASANT — Voters in the Village of Mount Pleasant are expected to be able to vote on whether their elected officials will serve three-year terms or remain with two-year terms.

On Jan. 24, the Village Board unanimously voted to extend terms from two years to three. That policy would not take effect until after elections are held in 2023 so as to not change any of their current terms.

But a petition that is reported to have garnered more than a thousand signatures will instead put that measure before voters, likely to coincide with November’s gubernatorial election.

The Village Board was expected to discuss and certify the petition during a meeting Monday night, after The Journal Times went to press.

Village officials have argued that having three-year terms will bring more stability to the Village Board. Currently, with two-year terms in place, four out of seven board seats are up for election every other year, meaning a majority of the board could be new faces following a single election. With three-year terms, at most three out of seven board seats would be up for election at a time.

People are also reading…

Kelly Gallaher

Gallaher

But opponents, led by Kelly Gallaher, who manages the A Better Mount Pleasant social media pages, say that residents rather than elected officials should be the ones directly setting lengths of terms.

According to A Better Mount Pleasant, 1,282 signatures were gathered. According to a village meeting agenda, 1,199 of those signatures have been certified, meaning that the village confirmed that 1,199 of those who signed the petition are legal voters who reside in Mount Pleasant.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Mount Pleasant’s population is 27,732, indicating that more than 4% of village residents signed the petition.

If trustees’ terms are extended to three years, Mount Pleasant would be the only municipality in the county where elected officials serve for more than two years between elections.

