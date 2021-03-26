Mount Pleasant residential fire sends two to hospital

MOUNT PLEASANT — A residential fire late Thursday night sent two people to the hospital.

Just before midnight on Thursday, the South Shore Fire Department was dispatched to 914 South Green Bay Road in the Village of Mount Pleasant for a report of a residential structure fire.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department arrived on scene and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor, according to a press release from the South Shore Fire Department.

Dispatch had advised of possible occupants in the home. South Shore FD arrived on scene and initiated fire suppression and rescue operations, the press release said.

First arriving crews found a victim on the second floor and removed the victim. That victim was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital with critical injuries. A second victim, the first floor occupant, was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries, the release said.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, officials said. The second floor of the home sustained significant damage. The estimated loss is $125,000.