Mount Pleasant releases proposed 2021 budget

MOUNT PLEASANT — Sensitive to the economic impact of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic on village residents, no changes are expected in Mount Pleasant’s property tax levy mill rate next year.
“Under state law, we have the ability to increase our mill rate by 9.75%, the net new construction,” Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy told The Journal Times. “We did not take all of that growth, mindful of the fact that times are difficult for people … We were very careful in how we crafted the tax rate … mindful of the fact we were increasing the sewer rates and the wastewater rate nominally (a combined $29 annual increase for the average residential homeowner) … Keeping the [mill] rate the same was very important for the staff and the village board.”
Murphy called the village’s proposed 2021 budget “teamwork at its best between the village administrator, department heads and the village board.”
“This is a great team in every way, shape and form,” she said.
Lengthy process
Across a total of nine hours of budget meetings spanning Oct. 5-7, Mount Pleasant village trustees sifted their way through Murphy’s proposed 2021 village budget, her third annual budget submittal since her 2017 hiring.
“Probably the most important part of this budget message is the impact that the 2021 budget will have on our taxpayers,” Murphy said in her Oct. 5 budget address to the village board. “Clearly, the best way to attract future growth and development, along with meeting the needs of the community, is to maintain an affordable tax rate. This budget, as presented, keeps the tax rate the same as last year — $6.64 [per $1,000 in assessed valuation] … We strongly believe that our tax rate should stay the same as last year.”
At that level, the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $664 in local property taxes to the Village of Mount Pleasant. That amount, however, does not include taxes paid to the school district, technical college system or county.
The village’s tax levy mill rate will ultimately be determined by village property valuations from the State of Wisconsin, which are expected by Nov. 1.
A public hearing on the village’s proposed 2021 budget will be held on Monday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. in Ebe Auditorium at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
Following the public hearing, Mount Pleasant Village Board trustees are set to meet to approve the 2021 budget and the 2020 tax levy to be paid in 2021.
In advance of the budget hearing, a copy of the village’s proposed 2021 budget is available for public viewing during normal business hours.
By the numbers
Mount Pleasant’s proposed 2021 budget calls for $22,990,585 in both revenues and expenditures, up 1.78% from the village’s $22,587,684 current year budget. Next year’s proposed budget calls for Mount Pleasant to maintain its $7,853,821 fund balance at current levels.
Of Mount Pleasant’s expected $22,990,586 in 2021 revenues, $15,155,483 in property taxes would support the village’s levy-funded General Fund, a 4.51% increase from the current $14,502,163 levy.
“As they were in 2019, Foxconn will again be the largest taxpayer in the village for 2020 and for the foreseeable future,” Murphy said.
Support Local Journalism
On the expenditure side of the ledger, Public Safety comprised $17,071,256 of the village’s $22,990,585 budget for 2021, a 3.52% increase over the current $16,491,303 allocation.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department, inclusive of 56 sworn officers and 10 civilian staff members, accounts for $7,504,064 of the village’s proposed 2021 Public Safety budget, up 5.34%.
“I’m pleased with it, I don’t have any issues with it whatsoever,” MPPD Chief Matthew Soens told The Journal Times. “I think it allows us to maintain our quality and efficiency in a responsible manner, as we’re dealing with taxpayer money. It certainly isn’t a wish list or anything like that.”
The South Shore Fire Department, whose 66 uniformed personnel serve a 38-square-mile area inclusive of more than 33,500 residents in the villages of Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant, accounts for $9,078,509 Mount Pleasant’s proposed 2021 budget, up 2.89%. Operations of South Shore are funded 82% by Mount Pleasant, with the 18% balance funded by Sturtevant.
“We’re fine with the budget,” South Shore Fire Chief Robert Stedman told The Journal Times. “Times are tough.”
Other proposed expenditures in the village’s 2021 budget include General Government, $3,056,948, -0.11%; Public Works, $2,402,046, -0.55%; Health and Human Services, $251,134, +3.15%; Culture and Recreation, $5,000, -92.86%; and Conservation and Development, $204,203, -33,54%.
The only major change by trustees to the proposed 2021 village budget during the budget workshop process was the addition of $175,000 for capital improvements to pave West Road from Washington Avenue (State Highway 20) north to the Mount Pleasant Compost Site.
More than 18,000 vehicles access the site annually.
Trustees weigh in on budget
Village trustees were pleased with the final 2021 budget proposal when they closed out the three days of budget workshops on Oct. 7.
“It’s one of the best budgets that we’ve had,” said trustee Sonny Havn, a veteran of 25 village budgets during his board tenure.
Trustee Ram Bhatia was grateful for the three days of “good discussions” around the village budget in the midst of significant “challenges.”
“We have a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers,” he noted. “We know that times are tough, but at the same time we are here to make tough decisions … to tax and spend … and invest in our community.”
Going through her first budget process as a new village trustee, Denise Anastasio expressed gratitude to Murphy for putting forward a budget proposal that closely aligned with the village’s stated values, vision, mission, goals and objectives.
“This budget laid out the priorities that came out of the strategic plan, like parks, recreation and roads,” she said. “We can see we’re putting our money where our mouth is. I think it’s an excellent budget.”
In photos: Franksville Food Truck Festival
A look at the Sept. 11, 2020, Franksville Food Truck Festival. The third annual two-day festival was one of the few festivals and fairs that was not canceled this summer. The festival featured about 20 food trucks at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, also known as Franksville Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.