Mount Pleasant releases proposed 2021 budget

MOUNT PLEASANT — Sensitive to the economic impact of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic on village residents, no changes are expected in Mount Pleasant’s property tax levy mill rate next year.

“Under state law, we have the ability to increase our mill rate by 9.75%, the net new construction,” Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy told The Journal Times. “We did not take all of that growth, mindful of the fact that times are difficult for people … We were very careful in how we crafted the tax rate … mindful of the fact we were increasing the sewer rates and the wastewater rate nominally (a combined $29 annual increase for the average residential homeowner) … Keeping the [mill] rate the same was very important for the staff and the village board.”

Murphy called the village’s proposed 2021 budget “teamwork at its best between the village administrator, department heads and the village board.”

“This is a great team in every way, shape and form,” she said.

Lengthy process

Across a total of nine hours of budget meetings spanning Oct. 5-7, Mount Pleasant village trustees sifted their way through Murphy’s proposed 2021 village budget, her third annual budget submittal since her 2017 hiring.