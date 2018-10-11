MOUNT PLEASANT — After weeks of talks, Real Racine and Mount Pleasant have come to an agreement about their relationship.
Both parties agreed in September to a two-year contract, which starts Jan. 1, that will allow the village to pay either $725,000 or 75 percent of the room tax it gathers, whichever is less. If the village gathers over $800,000 in room tax revenue, Real Racine will get an additional $25,000.
In the event the village pays Real Racine, the county's tourism promotion agency, and there are funds left over after the village pays Real Racine, the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission will have control of the remaining funds.
In the past the village paid 75 percent of the room tax revenue regardless of how much was gathered. The new deal allows the village the opportunity to have some control over its funds.
With more hotels coming to the village, officials feel it is likely the village will soon contribute the $750,000 to Real Racine, an amount that it has never given in the past.
Another change is in regards to the Real Racine board. The board is made up of 19 members including representatives from each of the municipalities in the county. But considering Mount Pleasant contributes the most amount of money out of all of the municipalities, they have two board members.
In the past Mount Pleasant’s two board members only had one vote each, now they will have two votes each.
Village, Real Racine 'happy'
Anna Marie Clausen, a Village Board trustee and Tourism Commission member, said the deal in “not real different” from the previous arrangement.
“They are the tourism entity and the whole idea was really for us to manage the money a little bit easier and maintain some control,” Clausen said. “Obviously (Real Racine) is not hurt at all because we’re going to establish the parameters the same (as before).”
The decision to end the previous contract caused some controversy within the village and Clausen said rifts between the village and Real Racine had been building over time.
“I definitely feel it should have been done differently,” Clausen said, adding she can’t speak to what happened previously between the village and organization. “I know there has been dissatisfaction for a number of years, I recall. I was not on the Real Racine (board) previously when I was on the (village) board, but there was unrest at that time.”
Clausen said the village wanted more of a role with Real Racine and felt those requests were being ignored.
“We contribute a huge portion of the budget and there wasn’t really a reaction to what we were trying to achieve,” Clausen said.
The negative reaction from village residents took Clausen aback.
“I was disappointed that people really grabbed on to the negative connotation that we were ‘kicking them out,’” Clausen said. “It was never intended that way.”
Dave Blank, president/CEO of Real Racine, does not have a problem with the new arrangement.
“I’m happy with the new contract, I think it’s fair,” Blank said. “I’m very excited to have the process done and move on to promoting Racine County.”
With the village committing to the next two years, Blank said Real Racine staff can go forward and plan events.
“There’s a sense of relief,” Blank said. “It seems like we can move ahead here and we can make sure we can inform our partners of what we’re doing and how we’re making an effect on their villages and their cities.”
Blank does agree that “both sides could have done things differently,” but he’s focused on planning the 2019 budget.
With Foxconn coming to Mount Pleasant, Blank said Real Racine is looking at attracting more international events.
“We know we’ll be having more Chinese people in the area and so there’s a way we can reach them,” Blank said. “It’s a very exciting time to be here.”
What an absolutely pointless episode which started out awkwardly and ended up stupidly.
“Anna Marie Clausen said this deal in “not real different” from the previous arrangement.”
Different in one major regard. Where the Village Board of Trustees had the final say and oversight over the Real Racine contract - they now have none. Clausen and her zero years of tourism experience along with two other equally unqualified commission members have complete control of $750,000 and are unaccountable to the board to do as they wish.
That’s more “local” control, but perhaps not the kind residents bargained for. This village board has graduated to ridiculous exercises in poor judgement that would be comical if it wasn’t was so expensive.
Dave Blank continues to be a classy guy with seemingly unlimited patience.
