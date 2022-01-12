Mount Pleasant reaches settlement with couple on their property near Foxconn site

The village had declared four square miles — about 2,800 acres — as blighted, giving the village board one more tool to force landowners to sell their property to make way for the Foxconn plant and associated development.

Wisconsin law states that if a municipality determines a property as blighted, it then makes way for redevelopment or demolition of the property/removal of buildings.

The vast majority of property owners inside the Foxconn areas sold, with the Jensens having been among the final holdouts, along with Kim and James Mahoney; Kim Mahoney lost by just 62 votes in her 2020 bid to represent her district on the Racine County Board.