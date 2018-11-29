MOUNT PLEASANT — The good news is the South Shore Fire Department may have found a way to raise an additional $300,000, but the bad news is that money will come from a big jump in ambulance fees.
Currently residents seeking “basic life support” services pay $450, and nonresidents pay $650. For those needing “advanced life support” services, residents pay $600 and nonresidents pay $650.
Monday, the Mount Pleasant Village Board unanimously approved increases in ambulances fees for BLS to $850 and ALS to $1,000 for residents, and $1,000 for BLS and $1,200 for ALS for nonresidents, effective Jan. 1.
For those needing more advanced care, the cost for residents will be $1,100 and for nonresidents will be $1,350.
Patients also pay for mileage and have been billed $14 per mile. Come January, they will be billed $20 per mile.
South Shore Fire Chief Robert Stedman said the ambulance fees had not been increased since 2009. He provided village trustees with ambulance information from other area departments showing similar fees to the new ones.
The increases will help pay for the costs of medication, supplies and the service, Stedman said.
“The costs of medication have gone up a significant amount, and we deal with the same shortages as everybody else,” he said. “Sometimes we can’t get the medication we need; we have to wait for it because it’s not readily available.”
The board also approved fees related to treatment but not transport and included a $1,000 fee for those transported by helicopter.
“We use a lot of medications and procedures, and then we don’t transport perhaps because maybe Flight (for Life) took the patient to Froedtert (Hospital) or something like that, or the patient is deceased at the end,” Stedman said.
‘Fine line’
Stedman assured the board that there are only a few who get away with paying nothing, because the bill collection program the department uses allows it to turn information over to the state to garnish tax return refunds.
Village Trustee Bud Eastman said Medicare patients are capped at $331, which can create financial issues.
“We’re not just offsetting all of our costs; we’re way down on that end,” Eastman said about receiving payment from Medicare patients.
Stedman said last year the department treated roughly 1,200 people, and around 40 percent had insurance.
Trustee Gary Feest acknowledged ambulance fees are paid by those who use the service.
“But indirectly here, I feel like these fee increases are mainly to collect more from the insurance company to offset what we’re not collecting from the other aspects of patient transport,” Feest said. “And it’s a fine line, I guess, for justification of fee increases to get to a bottom line when you get to a point where somebody wants to call an ambulance but realizes, ‘I can’t afford $1,800,’ so they don’t call an ambulance.”
Although he recognizes the South Shore Fire Department is “playing catch-up,” Feest said the board and the department should be cautious to make sure fee increases don’t continue to jump every year.
Stedman said he plans for the department to revisit ambulance fees more often instead of once every 10 years, to avoid large increases.
In addition to Mount Pleasant, South Shore serves the villages of Sturtevant and Elmwood Park.
10k in taxes. I see Harley riding MP cops and fire guys zooming around. Maybe it's time for private security and a choice in fire/ rescue. Time to privatize. This monopoly is getting too comfy.
