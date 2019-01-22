MOUNT PLEASANT — It's rare that a public zoning hearing is at standing room only in Mount Pleasant, but on Tuesday residents filled the Ebe Auditorium at Village Hall to make their voices heard.
More than 150 residents and local business representatives came to Village Hall to express opposition to rezoning a parcel of land on Chicory Road to allow for a Schmitz Ready Mix concrete plant.
If approved by the Plan Commission today and the Village Board on Monday, the 11.23-acre parcel, which is already zoned for manufacturing and warehousing uses, would also be authorized for extraction or landfill operations.
On Tuesday night, dozens of residents and business owners living or working near the site spoke out against the rezone request, expressing concerns about air pollution from dust, water contamination, noise and traffic.
Charles Sweeney, an attorney for Schmitz Ready Mix, said this plant is a “wet plant,” which means most of the concrete mixing would be done indoors in a contained area.
“If there’s any (dust) on the street, they sweep when necessary,” Sweeney said.
Schmitz Ready Mix, Sweeney said, operates seven facilities throughout the state and some of those are located near residential areas.
If approved, the plant could bring between 10 to 12 jobs to the village. Sweeney said the company plans to operate the plant from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but could occasionally operate on Saturday mornings.
“Mount Pleasant has a huge demand for concrete, more than the existing capacity in the area,” Sweeney said. “An additional plant also helps to get an additional bidder to lower some of the prices on local paving projects as there’s going to be much going on in Mount Pleasant.”
Neighbors opposed
John Buehler, president of Butter Buds Food Ingredients, which is located across the road from the proposed site in the City of Racine, is opposed to the rezone.
“We are pro-business, pro-jobs and pro-revenue for the local jurisdictions,” Buehler said. “But we strongly feel that a concrete plant in the middle of many clean, light industrial businesses along with many high quality homes and apartments, and perhaps more importantly two schools, is just not a proper fit.”
EverGreen Academy’s elementary school, as well as Racine Unified’s Dr. Jones Elementary School, are both located about a half-mile west of the proposed site on Chicory Road.
Grant Meier, founder and president of EverGreen Academy, said if this plant goes forward it could have negative health effects on the 200 students at the school.
“We trust the leadership of Mount Pleasant,” Meier said. “While I came with a neutral mind, in good conscience I have to say … it is our hope as a school that this plant isn’t built here.”
Jeff Thema, vice president of manufacturing for Burlington Graphics, which also is located near the site in Racine, said if the rezone goes forward, their business, with 200 employees, might have to move.
“With the vibration and the dust, I can’t see us surviving here,” Thema said. “If this goes through, we are going to be considering relocating.”
City officials opposed
Although they don’t represent Mount Pleasant residents, Racine city aldermen Mary Land and Carrie Glenn also showed up to voice opposition to the rezoning request. Both Land and Glenn represent districts that border Mount Pleasant near the proposed site.
Land, who represents Racine's 11th District, urged Mount Pleasant officials to slow down the decision-making process and to think harder about this proposal.
“I think this came on so fast and we don’t know enough about this and I just ask that you kind of put the brakes on it, do some environmental studies,” Land said. “It’s a big zoning change, it’s not a little zoning change … I am concerned about the contamination. I am concerned about the health effects that it could have on the two elementary schools nearby.”
Glenn, who lives just more than a half-mile from the proposed site and represents the 10th District, said she is concerned about how the plant could affect her and her constituents.
“My biggest concern is I’m not going to be separated from this,” Glenn said. “The hazardous materials and carcinogens that are known to be released from these types of cement plants are my biggest concerns.”
Glenn also is frustrated with the lack of notification of the rezone request and claims the Racine city clerk was unaware.
“Where is the intergovernmental sharing on this?” Glenn said. “I’m an elected official in the City of Racine and I found out about this on Facebook on Sunday morning.”
Robin Palm, planner for Mount Pleasant, said he notified everyone living within 350 feet of the parcel, per state law, and added he did reach out to the Racine city clerk.
