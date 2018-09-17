MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant public works employee suffered life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 31, south of Spring Street.
Mount Pleasant police and South Shore Fire Department personnel were dispatched at 12:59 p.m. for a report of a car-versus-pedestrian crash on Highway 31 near Shirley Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found the employee unresponsive.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle, a 55-year-old woman from Mount Pleasant, was traveling north on Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) when her vehicle hit the worker, who was outside of his truck wearing reflective clothing when the collision occurred.
The employee was transported by paramedics to Ascension All Saints Hospital and later taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he was reported to be in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.
Mount Pleasant Police Chief Tim Zarzecki said early Monday night that the victim is a veteran employee of the village. He said the man’s name was being withheld so that family members could be notified.
Police said the driver was cooperative during her interview with investigators and intoxicants are not believed to be a factor in the incident.
Zarzecki said that initial investigation indicated that the employee’s Public Works truck was parked in the right northbound right lane of Highway 31 and that the car was passing in the left northbound lane. The worker was reportedly marking the median for utility work at the time of the collision.
Northbound traffic on Highway 31 was diverted for about 2½ hours while the crash scene was investigated and cleared. Mount Pleasant police and the Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Unit are working together to investigate the crash.
Terrible tragedy, we pray for the worker and his family! There is no way that the worker could not be seen.. Sad..
Too bad more aren't more cautious to city workers.
RIP we grieve for all involved
