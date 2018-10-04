MOUNT PLEASANT — As the Village of Mount Pleasant puts the finishing touches on its 2019 budget, one of the larger revenue increases is coming from the Foxconn Technology Group project for building permits, to the tune of about $1.5 million.
Over the course of the entire construction, the village estimates the project will bring in $5 million in revenue.
On Tuesday, Village Administrator Maureen Murphy presented a proposed budget to the Village Board during a workshop.
“The Foxconn development and all of its related development will continue to have a dramatic impact on this village and its financial future,” Murphy said, adding that other developments are coming to the village. “In 2019, we believe building permit revenue will increase significantly to about $1.9 million.”
The village continued its budget workshops on Wednesday and planned to conclude them today.
“We have been conservative without sacrificing the level of service that we are presently providing or hindering improvements that are needed,” Murphy said. “The proposed budget as presented is financially sound and demonstrates a genuine effort to be efficient and cost conscious.”
As part of the 2019 capital budget, the village plans for $5.5 million in road construction and over $500,000 for the Police Department, among allocations.
Murphy said the village is asking the Village Board to approve $8.4 million in borrowing, and added the budget does not raise the mill rate, which is currently $7.31 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
This is Murphy’s first time presenting a budget to the board and she reminded its members of the rough shape the village was previously in, from an accounting perspective.
Murphy said when she started working for the village last November, it had not balanced its bank accounts and there were issues with workplace complaints regarding pay and gender inequalities.
“Less than one year later, working together, all of us, we have changed the face of the Village of Mount Pleasant,” Murphy said. “Our accounts are balanced and our future audit reports will meet the highest standards.”
Law enforcement
Departing Police Chief Tim Zarzecki presented the budget on law enforcement, which includes funding for new squad cars, new mobile and portable radios and a drone.
Zarzecki said the radios, which the department has budgeted nearly $200,000 to purchase, are important for the future of the department as the Racine Police Department updates to digital radios.
Currently, Zarzecki said there are a few radios that are compatible with digital communication but many others do not have that ability.
“The problem is the rest of our radios cannot be upgraded,” Zarzecki said. “There’s only going to be a few of them that we carry in our belts and a few in our squads that we’ll be able to use once the city goes to digital.”
The department has also budgeted $12,000 for a “unmanned air vehicle,” basically a drone and $14,000 for software to unlock iPhones.
The budget is still being finalized and a public hearing is planned for next week.
“Less than one year later, working together, all of us, we have changed the face of the Village of Mount Pleasant. Our accounts are balanced and our future audit reports will meet the highest standards.” Maureen Murphy, Mount Pleasant village administrator
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
GIVE IT BACK TO THE TAX PAYERS!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.