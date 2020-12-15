Mount Pleasant Police sergeants are now recognized as a collective bargaining unit

MOUNT PLEASANT — Sergeants of the Mount Pleasant Police Department, at their request, have been recognized by the village as a collective bargaining unit for terms and conditions of employment with the MPPD.
The move, approved unanimously by village trustees with little discussion at their meeting Monday evening, came after a lengthy closed session at the preceding Committee of the Whole meeting.
The Mount Pleasant Sergeants Association will serve as the exclusive bargaining agent for MPPD employees with the rank of sergeant, excluding confidential, managerial and executive employees.
Other union letters approved
Village trustees also took up another closed session matter: They approved letters of agreement with the Mount Pleasant Police Department Association and South Shore Fire Department Association providing supplemental emergency paid sick leave of up to 80 hours for full-time bargaining unit employees to be used during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter of agreement with the South Shore Fire Department Association will be in effect from March 1 through Dec. 31, while the letter of agreement with the Mount Pleasant Police Department Association will be in effect from April 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020.
Act 10
While most Wisconsin public employees access to collective bargaining has been limited since Act 10 was passed almost a decade ago, law enforcement officers are exempt from those limitations.
