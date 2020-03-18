Mount Pleasant Police lobby closed due to COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT — In order to reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, the Mount Pleasant Police Department lobby will remain closed until further notice.
"This will prevent much of the person to person contact that may occur," an MPPD press release stated. "The wellness of our employees and citizens is a priority and this is one more step in preventing this illness from spreading."
The general public will need to call, email or fax for most services. Other ways to access police services are listed below:
Accessing services
For police walk-in complaints, the public should use the black phone in the outer lobby which rings directly to the Racine County Dispatch Center. The individual will need to give their name, date of birth, address, phone number, a brief description of what the complaint is and tell them they are in the Mount Pleasant Police Department Lobby. An officer may be dispatched to your location or call you via phone depending on the circumstances.
Traffic and ordinance citation payments may be paid by mail with a check or dropped off in the drop box by the front doors of the Village Hall, preferably in an envelope, or online using a debit/credit card via: client.pointandpay.net/web/VillageofMountPleasantMunicipalCourtWI
For both payment methods please include your name and citation number.
Parking tickets must be paid by check only, sent either via mail or dropped off in the drop box by the front doors of the Village Hall. Please include name and parking ticket number on check.
Accident reports may be purchased online through crashdocs.org. Individuals will need to provide the case number, the driver or involved party's last name and date of accident to search this website.
Another option for accident reports is the Wisconsin DOT website crashreports.wi.gov. The accident must be a reportable accident to purchase through the website and the individual has to have the state document number to search for the accident. To obtain the state document number, call the Records Department at (262) 884-0454, option #2.
To submit an open records request, download the open records request form at mtpleasantwi.gov. Go to the Police Department section and on the left-side menu, click 'Forms.' Email the completed Open Records Request form to: jbrandt@mtpleasantwi.gov. Requests will be processed in the order they are received; you will be contacted via email in reference to your request.
Property pick up and vehicle impound, will be by appointment only. Please submit your request to jbrandt@mtpleasantwi.gov and someone will contact you via email or phone in reference to your request. Please include your name, date of birth, case number, and telephone number in your email request.