Mount Pleasant Police lobby closed due to COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT — In order to reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, the Mount Pleasant Police Department lobby will remain closed until further notice.

"This will prevent much of the person to person contact that may occur," an MPPD press release stated. "The wellness of our employees and citizens is a priority and this is one more step in preventing this illness from spreading."

The general public will need to call, email or fax for most services. Other ways to access police services are listed below:

Accessing services

For police walk-in complaints, the public should use the black phone in the outer lobby which rings directly to the Racine County Dispatch Center. The individual will need to give their name, date of birth, address, phone number, a brief description of what the complaint is and tell them they are in the Mount Pleasant Police Department Lobby. An officer may be dispatched to your location or call you via phone depending on the circumstances.