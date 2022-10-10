Mount Pleasant Police K-9 Ares dies

Most recently, Ares was partnered with Sgt. Eric Giese.
"We send our condolences to the Village Of Mount Pleasant Police Department on the passing of K-9 Officer Ares. Thank you, Ares, for all you've done for this community. You will be missed," the village said in a Facebook post Monday.
In its announcement of the passing of Ares, the MPPD's K-9 Unit said "Our hearts are broken into a million pieces over the loss of one of the best. K9 Ares was such an amazing K-9. We are so deeply saddened to share this news with you. Sgt. Giese and K-9 Ares were an amazing team that helped clean up and protect the streets of Mount Pleasant for over 8 years. A true loss to our department. We will miss you Ares. Thank you for all you have done. Rest easy."
In a Facebook post, Mount Pleasant's Lakeside COP (Community Oriented Policing) House called Ares "one of the best."
Prior to the passing of Ares, Mount Pleasant had two K-9s on the department. Brutus, who joined the MPPD in 2014, continues to serve with the Officer Nicole Knierim.