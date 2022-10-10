Mount Pleasant Police K-9 Ares dies

MOUNT PLEASANT — The police K-9 Ares has died, the Mount Pleasant Police Department announced Monday morning.

Ares served in the MPPD for eight years, starting in 2015. He was a Belgian Malinois, or Belgian shepherd. A cause of death was not reported.

In 2015, Ares joined the MPPD to replace Bones, who retired in June of that year and died in November 2015.

Most recently, Ares was partnered with Sgt. Eric Giese.

"We send our condolences to the Village Of Mount Pleasant Police Department on the passing of K-9 Officer Ares. Thank you, Ares, for all you've done for this community. You will be missed," the village said in a Facebook post Monday.

In its announcement of the passing of Ares, the MPPD's K-9 Unit said "Our hearts are broken into a million pieces over the loss of one of the best. K9 Ares was such an amazing K-9. We are so deeply saddened to share this news with you. Sgt. Giese and K-9 Ares were an amazing team that helped clean up and protect the streets of Mount Pleasant for over 8 years. A true loss to our department. We will miss you Ares. Thank you for all you have done. Rest easy."

What's in a name? The name Ares comes from the Greek god of war and of courage, as well as embodying "the spirit of battle," according to the Encyclopaedia Britannica. Ares' Roman equivalent is Mars. In Roman mythology, Ares is the father of the demigod-brothers who founded Rome — Romulus and Remus. In the Greek city-state of Sparta, curiously, dogs were often sacrificed to Ares.

In a Facebook post, Mount Pleasant's Lakeside COP (Community Oriented Policing) House called Ares "one of the best."

Prior to the passing of Ares, Mount Pleasant had two K-9s on the department. Brutus, who joined the MPPD in 2014, continues to serve with the Officer Nicole Knierim.