MOUNT PLEASANT — It’s been a while since the Mount Pleasant Police Department has made a public annual report but interim Police Chief Matt Soens hopes it’s something that can be done every year going forward.
“We have not done an annual report in a couple of decades,” Soens said. “We figured with the size and growth that Mount Pleasant is experiencing, not only the department but the village as a whole, this is a good time to start doing (an annual report) every year.”
On Monday, Soens presented a report to the Village Board that showed in 2018 the department dealt with: roughly 1,100 traffic crashes; 28,000 incident reports; almost 9,000 citations; and more than 600 open records requests.
And Soens noted that he paperwork from those incidents likely involved the department’s 11-person civilian staff.
“Most of this paperwork, if not all, somehow, somewhere will filter through our clerks, through our civilian personnel,” Soens said. “If we didn’t have our civilian personnel, we would not be as efficient as we are.”
The department’s detective bureau investigated hundreds of incidents, from arson to fraud and assault.
And Soens said the department also had 36 death investigations, which ranged from natural deaths to suicide and homicide.
Recruitment
There are 53 sworn officers in the department and there are currently five openings, including for the top post of police chief. Former Chief Tim Zarzecki retired last year and the department is currently in the process of hiring a new chief.
To attract applicants for those five remaining spots, the department has set up a booth at a career fair in Madison and is planning to attend career fairs at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and at Case High School.
“Part of the problem we’re having now is there’s just a low number of applicants,” Soens said. “If you look back two decades ago, you could have 200 people applying for, say, two positions. Our last (hiring) process we did last fall we had 39 people show up for physical agility and the written tests, which we do on the same day.”
Soens said attracting qualified candidates is a problem “nationwide.”
The department has a citizens academy that has been growing in popularity. Last year, Soens said, 27 citizens went through the program, which gives the public a firsthand look at various police operations. The enrollment was the largest in the history of the program.
The participants ranged from 18 to 78 years old.
Training benefits
The department’s on-site training facility has proven to be beneficial to the department. With an indoor shooting range, Soens said the facility provides officers the opportunity to practice real-life scenarios.
“We can use an open concept, where we can practice different tactics and movement,” Soens said, “things that we would need to do on the street if that situation ever arises.”
In previous years, Soens said officers have had to travel to other places for training and that would likely overtime for the officers.
“We can accomplish in 30 minutes now what would take us an hour and a half or two hours to do it,” Soens said, adding that officers can now train during their normal work hours.
The department can also host training sessions for other departments in Wisconsin and Illinois. And, if there are a few open spots in those trainings, Mount Pleasant officers can join the training free of cost.
The department also has a 10-person civil disturbance team to provide a “visible presence” during protests and special events countywide.
“We activated this team three times in 2018, obviously the largest operation to date that the team participated in was the Foxconn groundbreaking, when we had the president here and other dignitaries,” Soens said.
Soens said the department also has a peer-to-peer counseling team that will reach out to officers immediately after they finish a response to a traumatic scene.
“Unfortunately, we see a lot of things that we don’t necessarily want to see, but it’s part of the job,” Soens said. “Some of the incidents that we respond to are very traumatic and we found that over the years, to be quite blunt, we haven’t done a good job of taking care ourselves and each other.”
