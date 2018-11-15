MOUNT PLEASANT — Although it’s just a playground and a lot of open space, the Village of Mount Pleasant plans to expand Campus Park for residents to enjoy in the future.
The village plans to add two softball fields, tennis courts, sand volleyball courts and a soccer field. The Village Board has not yet approved a timeline or funding.
With a sports complex planned at Pritchard Park in Racine, the Village Ad Hoc Committee met on Wednesday to discuss what the expanded Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive, will look like.
Joe Maier, chair of the committee, said it’s unlikely that the new softball fields would be designed like those at Pritchard Park, which will likely be built with artificial turf and be locked when not in use.
“When you see them, they’re typically locked up because they don’t allow soda, gum, bird seed, you name it they don’t allow it,” Joe Maier said. “It doesn’t make sense to have all of these beautiful fields if people aren’t going to use them.”
Terri Maier, committee member, said denying residents access to parts of the park goes against what the village is trying to do.
“It’s for picnics, it’s for pick-up games,” she said.
Although she would love to see girls fastpitch softball on those “jazzy” fields, Terri Maier said she would be concerned about other participants on the field because the ball moves faster on turf than on dirt.
“But that doesn’t mean we’re not going to put out a good dirt diamond,” Terri Maier said. “And if it comes to the point that they need a field to pull some good tournament play, we will have a good dirt diamond.”
Village President Dave DeGroot said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave previously offered to help the village with financing if it wanted to make the fields similar to those planned at Pritchard Park.
DeGroot said he plans to inform Delagrave the village is sticking to its original plan.
Stormwater drainage
The Ad Hoc Committee also discussed possibly putting an underground drainage pipe that would run through the middle of the park that would help clear out some of the stormwater.
Village Community Development Director Sam Schultz said if the village decided to do that it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and there could also be interference with some natural wetlands.
Terri Maier said the village should consider taking action on the pipe as soon as possible.
“This is an item that today isn’t a big deal because our park isn’t built out, but 10 years from now when we are totally built out, right down to the back open area… you’re leaving a ditch that ultimately you’re going to have to put bridges over because it’s going to be wet,” she said. “We would all look back on that and think, what a narrow vision we had that we didn’t take care of this when we had the chance.”
