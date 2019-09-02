MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is going to try to get rid of some of its clutter.
Since moving to the Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, in 2011, a number of old office supplies have occupied space on the Police Department side of the building.
So to get rid of the old equipment, the department is planning to host an auction in the fall with proceeds going to benefit the department’s Citizen Police Academy.
Police Chief Matt Soens told the Village Board about the plans at the Village Board’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Aug. 26. The Village Board plans to vote on the auction at its meeting on Sept. 9.
“It’s just been sitting in rooms, taking up space, not being used,” Soens said. “We’re trying to clean house a little bit.”
The department plans on auctioning:
- A desk
- Chairs
- Tables
- Filing cabinets
- Several tube TVs
- Leftover porcelain tile
- A coffee maker
- DVD recording equipment
- Lockers
- A “very old basketball hoop”
- Old car tires
“The car tires, those are some old ones that have been sitting there from squads that we probably got rid of 10, 15 years ago,” Soens said.
The department also plans on auctioning some lights and sirens from squad cars but Soens said the blue lights will have to be removed first.
“If anyone else in the village could use these (items) great, we’d be more than happy to help bring it to wherever it needs to go,” Soens told the committee. “We’re just looking to get this stuff out.”
The department does not plan on auctioning any firearms or weapons.
“Whatever doesn’t sell we’re going to give it to an organization that could maybe use it,” Soens said.
Details are still being worked out as to how the auction would function and where exactly it will take place within Village Hall it would take place.
“I would be shocked, honestly, if whatever we do sell we made more than a couple hundred bucks,” Soens said.
Soens said the department plans to post the details of the auction once it has been finalized.
