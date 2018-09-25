MOUNT PLEASANT — After 30 years with the Mount Pleasant Police Department and 34 years in law enforcement, Chief Tim Zarzecki will be retiring from the police force.
Zarzecki will resign and take another, unspecified job. He gave his notice to the village on Friday; his final day has yet to be determined.
“I just had a wonderful career,” Zarzecki said. “I have nothing bad to say. I enjoyed coming to work every day.”
Zarzecki did not say where he plans to work next, other than that it is for a “private firm.”
He said he feels “very honored to be a chief of such a wonderful department.
“Mount Pleasant PD has been my home for the last 30 years,” Zarzecki said. “(Giving notice) was tough to do, but again it’s an opportunity that I can’t refuse.”
During his time as police chief, Zarzecki also was interim-village administrator which allowed him to see the complete inner workings of the village.
“I’m very grateful for those times that I was performing those duties because it gave me a much broader view of how the village operates, rather than just see it from a police chief side,” Zarzecki said.
“I was able to see it from a interim-village administrator side, and it gave me great appreciation for all of the goings-on and working of village staff. And it allowed me to understand the complexity of the amount of work that comes in to the village to be done.”
Accomplishments
Zarzecki oversaw the planning and construction of Mount Pleasant’s first community-orientated policing, or COP, House on Mead Street; the rebuilding of the police department building;construction of a weapons training facility; the establishment of a second K-9 unit; and peer support time for officer wellness.
“These items brought new life to MPPD and the community we serve and protect,” Zarzecki said. “Being involved in the initial stages of the Foxconn development was also exciting.”
Effective communication within the department was also a focal point for Zarzecki, he said.
“We also designed and put into use a complete police radio system, allowing our officers to effectively communicate just about anywhere in the village, from their squad radios and hand-held radios,” Zarzecki said. “Prior to the new building, officers' radios would not work at many places in the village, and they had to return to their squad car to use the squad radio to communicate with dispatch.”
Of the 54 police officers currently on staff, Zarzecki said he hired about 30 of them.
The chief said he will miss the working relationships that he has developed with the department and village staff.
“That’s going to be a tough one,” Zarzecki said. “Saying goodbye to all of the people that I worked with for so long, and I’ll miss the work as well. But it was a very enjoyable career; I have nothing bad to say.”
Operations Capt. Matt Soens will in charge of the department until a new chief is appointed. The village Fire and Police Commission will decide who the next chief will be.
Congrats to Chief Z on the long term in the village. We will need someone with backbone to replace him. After 30 yrs, I would want to slow up the crazy pace myself.... I wonder which constable will be responsible for the forcible removal of the property fighters on the Foxconn sites..... That can' t be a responsibility anyone but perhaps DeGroot & Co. might look forward to.
