Mount Pleasant OKs trick-or-treating

MOUNT PLEASANT — With the specter of COVID-19 casting a long shadow over everyday life, it’s a toss-up whether trick-or-treating will be more trick or treat this year. It’s a question that municipalities across Racine County, the state and the nation are grappling with in advance of Halloween.

“I would say that this is all about managing risk. The CDC considers trick-or-treating as a ‘higher risk activity,’ but in discussions with the Central Racine County Health Department, she (Health Officer Margaret Gesner) did acknowledge and say to me that children will be outside, they will be wearing masks and, I’ll tell you that if Halloween is anything like last year, they’re going to be wearing gloves, too. Given that situation, I think we can reduce risk further if we encourage kids to stay within their neighborhoods.”