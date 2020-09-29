Mount Pleasant OKs trick-or-treating

MOUNT PLEASANT — With the specter of COVID-19 casting a long shadow over everyday life, it’s a toss-up whether trick-or-treating will be more trick or treat this year. It’s a question that municipalities across Racine County, the state and the nation are grappling with in advance of Halloween.
At Monday’s meeting of the Village Board, Village Administrator Maureen Murphy reported that Mount Pleasant will be allowing door-to-door trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.
“I am absolutely delighted to announce that Mount Pleasant will have Halloween trick-or-treating,” Murphy said, noting she had heard from several village trustees and employees and fielded numerous public inquiries regarding trick-or-treating in recent days.
“I would say that this is all about managing risk. The CDC considers trick-or-treating as a ‘higher risk activity,’ but in discussions with the Central Racine County Health Department, she (Health Officer Margaret Gesner) did acknowledge and say to me that children will be outside, they will be wearing masks and, I’ll tell you that if Halloween is anything like last year, they’re going to be wearing gloves, too. Given that situation, I think we can reduce risk further if we encourage kids to stay within their neighborhoods.”
Murphy encouraged village residents to leave their porch lights on if they plan to participate in trick-or-treating.
“That way, if the porch lights are off, kids know not to come to your house,” she noted.
Ultimately, Murphy said, child participation in trick-or-treating is up to parental discretion.
“As always, parents know best for their children,” she said.
CDC warning
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending against traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating this year.
The Wisconsin DHS cautions: “Going house-to-house and having in-person contact is not recommended.”
From the CDC: “Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses. There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween.”
Nevertheless, many local municipalities are allowing it this year, including the City of Burlington, Caledonia, Dover, Norway, Sturtevant, Union Grove, the Village of Waterford, Wind Point and Yorkville.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Caledonia Police Department made a few recommendations for families. Instead of putting out a large bowl, put a few pieces at a time on a tray. “Please DO NOT hand out candy by throwing it at people,” stated the Facebook post from the department, which often adds a bit of comedy to posts.
