Mount Pleasant officials, residents at odds over proposed new housing valued at $4.8M

MOUNT PLEASANT — Residents are concerned over a proposed housing project to be developed on Eaton Lane in Mount Pleasant.

James Harper, owner of Chem-Tech Engineering, 2523 Eaton Lane, is seeking permission to build 18 units — a drop from his initial plan of having four 8-unit structures (32 total) — across the street from his property, in the parking lot he owns.

The need for the parking lot has “dwindled,” according to his architect Jonathan Ward of Brookfield-based Altius Building Co.

“He would like to make good use of his property,” Ward said.

The Plan Commission denied Harper’s initial request of 32 units. The Village Board voted in agreement on rezoning the parcel to the medium density residential-use zone on Monday; it is now up to the developers on whether they will agree to the compromise.

Background

The plan, when first detailed during a Village of Mount Pleasant Plan Commission meeting on Dec. 15, was met with opposition from residents. They cited concerns of traffic, “out-of-character buildings,” safety and parking.

After hearing residents’ concerns, Ward presented Harper’s compromise; he would bump the number of units down to 18.

Residents were not satisfied with the compromise and voiced their opinions during the Village Board’s Monday meeting, again citing traffic and crime concerns.

Nicholas Royer, who lives in the neighborhood, said the 18 units would still be “a lot of people.”

“That large of a development may not fit our area,” he said.

“It just seems out of place,” said Jim Gustin, who lives nearby.

Ward said Harper assured that safety was also a priority for him if the housing units were to be built. “He doesn’t want a crime problem … he’ll be right there every day. He wants a quality development with quality tenants.”

Mount Pleasant occupies the west side of Eaton Lane, according to an executive summary from the Plan Commission; this side is mostly comprised of old, small, ranch-style, single-family residential units. Light industrial workplaces, low-rise apartment buildings and Batten International Airport are nearby.

Only considering the Mount Pleasant side of the corridor, the commission called the request “significantly out of character with the surrounding properties.” But they noted that considering the entire neighborhood around the parcel opens up the possibility of different land uses.

The village assessed an estimated $150,000 to $175,000 per unit in value, leading to a total value of $4.8 million to $5.6 million for the entire group of structures; that value is only of the proposed 32 units.

