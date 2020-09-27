Mount Pleasant officials pleased with Foxconn progress

Lois said promises made to the village have been kept thus far.

“According to our agreement they’ve kept their obligations — they’ve made the assessment payments, they said what they were going to do,” Lois said. “Sure, now it’s Gen 6 [liquid crystal display screens] instead of Gen 10, but … what can we say that they have not done? They’re building out there fast as they can, we know that there are other things in the works. This stuff takes time. And who could have predicted this, the world we’re living in today?”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lois said Foxconn’s local manufacturing operations will benefit from the company’s diversified manufacturing capabilities as a “global technology leader.”

“Fortunately, they’re not just into phones and TV’s,” he said. “They’re into every market. It’s unbelievable, the different things that Foxconn makes. I think we’re extremely fortunate. They’re so big and so diversified in what they do. Overall, I think they’ve been pretty fluid as far as reacting to different things and trying to do what they can based upon the market today because … they know the market better than anybody does.”

Completed, underway